Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA FCS Playoff Glance

December 21, 2019 5:29 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, Nov. 30

Albany (NY) 42, Central Connecticut State 14

Austin Peay 42, Furman 6

Monmouth (NJ) 44, Holy Cross 27

Illinois State 24, Southeast Missouri State 6

Advertisement

Northern Iowa 17, San Diego 3

Kennesaw State 28, Wofford 21

Nicholls 24, North Dakota 6

Southeastern Louisiana 45, Villanova 44

Second Round
Saturday, Dec. 7

James Madison 66, Monmouth (NJ) 21

Northern Iowa 13, South Dakota State 10

Weber State 26, Kennesaw State 20

Montana State 47, Albany (NY) 21

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Illinois State 24, Central Arkansas 14

North Dakota State 37, Nicholls 17

Montana 73, Southeastern Louisiana 28

Austin Peay 42, Sacramento State 28

Quarterfinals
Friday, Dec. 13

James Madison 17, Northern Iowa 0

Montana State 24, Austin Peay 10

Weber State 17, Montana 10

Saturday, Dec. 14

North Dakota State 9, Illinois State 3

Semifinals
Saturday, Dec. 21

North Dakota State 42, Montana State 14

Weber State (11-3) at James Madison (13-1), 6:30 p.m.

Championship
Saturday, Jan. 11
At Toyota Stadium
Frisco, Texas

North Dakota State (15-0) vs. Weber State or James Madison, Noon

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

First USCG Academy swimmer qualifies for Olympic trials

Today in History

1814: Treaty brings War of 1812 to an end