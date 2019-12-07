NCAA FCS Playoff Glance

|All Times EST
First Round
|Saturday, Nov. 30
Monmouth (NJ) 44, Holy Cross 27
Albany (NY) 42, Central Connecticut State 14
Illinois State 24, Southeast Missouri State 6
Northern Iowa 17, San Diego 3
Austin Peay 42, Furman 6
Kennesaw State 28, Wofford 21
Nicholls 24, North Dakota 6
Southeastern Louisiana 45, Villanova 44
Second Round
|Saturday, Dec. 7
James Madison 66, Monmouth (NJ) 21
Northern Iowa 13, South Dakota State 10
Kennesaw State (11-2) at Weber State (9-3), 3 p.m.
Albany (NY) (9-4) at Montana State (9-3), 3 p.m.
Southeastern Louisiana (8-4) at Montana (9-3), 3 p.m.
Illinois State (9-4) at Central Arkansas (9-3), 3 p.m.
Nicholls (9-4) at North Dakota State (12-0), 3:30 p.m.
Austin Peay (10-3) at Sacramento State (9-3), 9 p.m.
Quarterfinals
|Friday, Dec. 13 or Saturday, Dec. 14
Nicholls-North Dakota State winner vs. Illinois State-Central Arkansas winner
Albany (NY)-Montana State winner vs. Austin Peay-Sacramento State winner
Kennesaw State-Weber State winner vs. Southeastern Louisiana-Montana winner
James Madison (12-1) vs. Northern Iowa (10-4), TBA
Semifinals
|Saturday, Dec. 21
TBD
Championship
Saturday, Jan. 11
At Toyota Stadium
Frisco, Texas
Semifinal winners, Noon
