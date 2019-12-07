Listen Live Sports

NCAA FCS Playoff Glance

December 7, 2019 5:20 pm
 
All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, Nov. 30

Monmouth (NJ) 44, Holy Cross 27

Albany (NY) 42, Central Connecticut State 14

Illinois State 24, Southeast Missouri State 6

Northern Iowa 17, San Diego 3

Austin Peay 42, Furman 6

Kennesaw State 28, Wofford 21

Nicholls 24, North Dakota 6

Southeastern Louisiana 45, Villanova 44

Second Round
Saturday, Dec. 7

James Madison 66, Monmouth (NJ) 21

Northern Iowa 13, South Dakota State 10

Kennesaw State (11-2) at Weber State (9-3), 3 p.m.

Albany (NY) (9-4) at Montana State (9-3), 3 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana (8-4) at Montana (9-3), 3 p.m.

Illinois State (9-4) at Central Arkansas (9-3), 3 p.m.

Nicholls (9-4) at North Dakota State (12-0), 3:30 p.m.

Austin Peay (10-3) at Sacramento State (9-3), 9 p.m.

Quarterfinals
Friday, Dec. 13 or Saturday, Dec. 14

Nicholls-North Dakota State winner vs. Illinois State-Central Arkansas winner

Albany (NY)-Montana State winner vs. Austin Peay-Sacramento State winner

Kennesaw State-Weber State winner vs. Southeastern Louisiana-Montana winner

James Madison (12-1) vs. Northern Iowa (10-4), TBA

Semifinals
Saturday, Dec. 21

TBD

Championship
Saturday, Jan. 11
At Toyota Stadium
Frisco, Texas

Semifinal winners, Noon

