NCAA FCS Playoff Glance

All Times EST First Round Saturday, Nov. 30

Monmouth (NJ) 44, Holy Cross 27

Albany (NY) 42, Central Connecticut State 14

Illinois State 24, Southeast Missouri State 6

Northern Iowa 17, San Diego 3

Austin Peay 42, Furman 6

Kennesaw State 28, Wofford 21

Nicholls 24, North Dakota 6

Southeastern Louisiana 45, Villanova 44

Second Round Saturday, Dec. 7

James Madison 66, Monmouth (NJ) 21

Northern Iowa 13, South Dakota State 10

Kennesaw State (11-2) at Weber State (9-3), 3 p.m.

Albany (NY) (9-4) at Montana State (9-3), 3 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana (8-4) at Montana (9-3), 3 p.m.

Illinois State (9-4) at Central Arkansas (9-3), 3 p.m.

Nicholls (9-4) at North Dakota State (12-0), 3:30 p.m.

Austin Peay (10-3) at Sacramento State (9-3), 9 p.m.

Quarterfinals Friday, Dec. 13 or Saturday, Dec. 14

Nicholls-North Dakota State winner vs. Illinois State-Central Arkansas winner

Albany (NY)-Montana State winner vs. Austin Peay-Sacramento State winner

Kennesaw State-Weber State winner vs. Southeastern Louisiana-Montana winner

James Madison (12-1) vs. Northern Iowa (10-4), TBA

Semifinals Saturday, Dec. 21

TBD

Championship Saturday, Jan. 11 At Toyota Stadium Frisco, Texas

Semifinal winners, Noon

