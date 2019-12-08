NCAA Football

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|All Times EST
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|8
|0
|370
|84
|12
|0
|543
|121
|Louisville
|5
|3
|282
|305
|7
|5
|392
|406
|Wake Forest
|4
|4
|241
|270
|8
|4
|393
|351
|Boston College
|4
|4
|265
|263
|6
|6
|371
|380
|Florida St.
|4
|4
|207
|210
|6
|6
|349
|342
|Syracuse
|2
|6
|202
|269
|5
|7
|339
|368
|NC State
|1
|7
|129
|288
|4
|8
|265
|361
|Coastal Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Virginia
|6
|2
|249
|186
|9
|3
|404
|282
|Virginia Tech
|5
|3
|262
|212
|8
|4
|371
|284
|Pittsburgh
|4
|4
|159
|187
|7
|5
|241
|262
|Miami
|4
|4
|210
|183
|6
|6
|334
|249
|North Carolina
|4
|4
|246
|210
|6
|6
|375
|295
|Duke
|3
|5
|207
|239
|5
|7
|303
|350
|Georgia Tech
|2
|6
|153
|276
|3
|9
|200
|389
___
|Friday, Nov. 29
Virginia 39, Virginia Tech 30
|Saturday, Nov. 30
Kentucky 45, Louisville 13
Clemson 38, South Carolina 3
Georgia 52, Georgia Tech 7
Syracuse 39, Wake Forest 30
Boston College 26, Pittsburgh 19
Duke 27, Miami 17
North Carolina 41, NC State 10
Florida 40, Florida St. 17
|Saturday’s Games
Virginia at Clemson, 7:30 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|7
|1
|242
|170
|10
|3
|377
|282
|UCF
|6
|2
|327
|198
|9
|3
|516
|274
|Temple
|5
|3
|207
|213
|8
|4
|329
|282
|South Florida
|2
|6
|158
|245
|4
|8
|250
|347
|East Carolina
|1
|7
|224
|333
|4
|8
|321
|404
|UConn
|0
|8
|121
|361
|2
|10
|227
|486
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Memphis
|7
|1
|334
|220
|12
|1
|527
|317
|Navy
|7
|1
|333
|182
|9
|2
|432
|266
|SMU
|6
|2
|342
|270
|10
|2
|516
|382
|Tulane
|3
|5
|252
|252
|6
|6
|400
|329
|Houston
|2
|6
|230
|286
|4
|8
|368
|408
|Tulsa
|2
|6
|231
|271
|4
|8
|317
|376
___
|Friday, Nov. 29
Memphis 34, Cincinnati 24
UCF 34, South Florida 7
|Saturday, Nov. 30
Tulsa 49, East Carolina 24
Temple 49, UConn 17
SMU 37, Tulane 20
Navy 56, Houston 41
|Saturday’s Games
Memphis 29, Cincinnati 24
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|8
|1
|365
|237
|12
|1
|562
|319
|Baylor
|8
|1
|294
|177
|11
|2
|457
|251
|Kansas St.
|5
|4
|236
|220
|8
|4
|368
|258
|Oklahoma St.
|5
|4
|253
|253
|8
|4
|401
|324
|Iowa St.
|5
|4
|291
|240
|7
|5
|409
|304
|Texas
|5
|4
|289
|275
|7
|5
|420
|347
|TCU
|3
|6
|253
|256
|5
|7
|364
|317
|West Virginia
|3
|6
|176
|268
|5
|7
|247
|346
|Texas Tech
|2
|7
|269
|323
|4
|8
|366
|364
|Kansas
|1
|8
|203
|380
|3
|9
|282
|433
___
|Friday, Nov. 29
Texas 49, Texas Tech 24
West Virginia 20, TCU 17
|Saturday, Nov. 30
Baylor 61, Kansas 6
Kansas St. 27, Iowa St. 17
Oklahoma 34, Oklahoma St. 16
|Saturday’s Games
Oklahoma 30, Baylor 23
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|9
|0
|436
|116
|12
|0
|599
|142
|Penn St.
|7
|2
|271
|139
|10
|2
|412
|169
|Michigan
|6
|3
|287
|178
|9
|3
|396
|234
|Indiana
|5
|4
|267
|267
|8
|4
|391
|294
|Michigan St.
|4
|5
|178
|238
|6
|6
|264
|272
|Maryland
|1
|8
|144
|376
|3
|9
|303
|416
|Rutgers
|0
|9
|51
|355
|2
|10
|159
|440
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|7
|2
|311
|181
|10
|2
|412
|269
|Wisconsin
|7
|2
|271
|175
|10
|2
|429
|175
|Iowa
|6
|3
|182
|124
|9
|3
|286
|158
|Illinois
|4
|5
|223
|245
|6
|6
|327
|305
|Nebraska
|3
|6
|226
|270
|5
|7
|336
|333
|Purdue
|3
|6
|224
|275
|4
|8
|310
|367
|Northwestern
|1
|8
|114
|246
|3
|9
|196
|283
___
|Friday, Nov. 29
Iowa 27, Nebraska 24
|Saturday, Nov. 30
Northwestern 29, Illinois 10
Indiana 44, Purdue 41
Ohio St. 56, Michigan 27
Wisconsin 38, Minnesota 17
Michigan St. 19, Maryland 16
Penn St. 27, Rutgers 6
|Saturday’s Games
Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
|CONFERENCE USA
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|FAU
|7
|1
|291
|153
|10
|3
|458
|290
|Marshall
|6
|2
|200
|163
|8
|4
|310
|277
|W. Kentucky
|6
|2
|196
|141
|8
|4
|307
|241
|Charlotte
|5
|3
|227
|237
|7
|5
|379
|390
|FIU
|3
|5
|200
|237
|6
|6
|318
|320
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|5
|229
|204
|4
|8
|316
|359
|Old Dominion
|0
|8
|116
|254
|1
|11
|195
|358
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana Tech
|6
|2
|270
|197
|9
|3
|408
|284
|UAB
|6
|2
|204
|150
|9
|4
|307
|271
|Southern Miss
|5
|3
|226
|172
|7
|5
|333
|311
|North Texas
|3
|5
|247
|241
|4
|8
|367
|390
|UTSA
|3
|5
|168
|261
|4
|8
|244
|407
|Rice
|3
|5
|161
|187
|3
|9
|215
|311
|UTEP
|0
|8
|140
|278
|1
|11
|235
|431
___
|Saturday, Nov. 30
Marshall 30, FIU 27
Charlotte 38, Old Dominion 22
W. Kentucky 31, Middle Tennessee 26
Rice 30, UTEP 16
FAU 34, Southern Miss 17
Louisiana Tech 41, UTSA 27
UAB 26, North Texas 21
|Saturday’s Games
FAU 49, UAB 6
|INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2
|445
|224
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|5
|336
|293
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|5
|404
|349
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|7
|363
|268
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|260
|492
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|237
|632
___
|Saturday, Nov. 30
Liberty 49, New Mexico St. 28
Notre Dame 45, Stanford 24
San Diego St. 13, BYU 3
|Sunday, Dec. 1
Hawaii 52, Army 31
|MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami (Ohio)
|6
|2
|215
|180
|8
|5
|321
|367
|Buffalo
|5
|3
|272
|156
|7
|5
|378
|268
|Kent St.
|5
|3
|280
|217
|6
|6
|329
|373
|Ohio
|5
|3
|309
|206
|6
|6
|416
|324
|Bowling Green
|2
|6
|139
|321
|3
|9
|192
|463
|Akron
|0
|8
|67
|290
|0
|12
|126
|435
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|2
|302
|195
|8
|5
|415
|348
|W. Michigan
|5
|3
|255
|188
|7
|5
|410
|314
|Ball St.
|4
|4
|283
|239
|5
|7
|418
|377
|N. Illinois
|4
|4
|207
|225
|5
|7
|274
|338
|E. Michigan
|3
|5
|234
|243
|6
|6
|349
|364
|Toledo
|3
|5
|189
|292
|6
|6
|327
|386
___
|Tuesday, Nov. 26
Ohio 52, Akron 3
N. Illinois 17, W. Michigan 14
|Friday, Nov. 29
Ball St. 41, Miami (Ohio) 27
Kent St. 34, E. Michigan 26
Buffalo 49, Bowling Green 7
Cent. Michigan 49, Toledo 7
|Saturday’s Games
Miami (Ohio) 26, Cent. Michigan 21
|MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Mountain Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|8
|0
|328
|182
|12
|1
|479
|268
|Air Force
|7
|1
|292
|160
|10
|2
|412
|237
|Utah St.
|6
|2
|222
|219
|7
|5
|339
|348
|Wyoming
|4
|4
|190
|129
|7
|5
|292
|214
|Colorado St.
|3
|5
|205
|213
|4
|8
|343
|374
|New Mexico
|0
|8
|149
|280
|2
|10
|267
|446
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego St.
|5
|3
|155
|127
|9
|3
|228
|154
|Hawaii
|5
|3
|277
|248
|9
|5
|470
|444
|Nevada
|4
|4
|160
|243
|7
|5
|256
|385
|San Jose St.
|2
|6
|245
|278
|5
|7
|361
|383
|Fresno St.
|2
|6
|238
|261
|4
|8
|360
|367
|UNLV
|2
|6
|169
|290
|4
|8
|290
|396
___
|Friday, Nov. 29
Boise St. 31, Colorado St. 24
|Saturday, Nov. 30
Air Force 20, Wyoming 6
UNLV 33, Nevada 30
Utah St. 38, New Mexico 25
San Diego St. 13, BYU 3
San Jose St. 17, Fresno St. 16
|Sunday, Dec. 1
Hawaii 52, Army 31
|Saturday’s Games
Boise St. 31, Hawaii 10
|PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|South Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Utah
|8
|1
|331
|106
|11
|2
|442
|172
|Southern Cal
|7
|2
|313
|250
|8
|4
|398
|333
|Arizona St.
|4
|5
|243
|256
|7
|5
|302
|277
|UCLA
|4
|5
|278
|322
|4
|8
|320
|417
|Colorado
|3
|6
|173
|290
|5
|7
|282
|382
|Arizona
|2
|7
|192
|329
|4
|8
|323
|429
|North Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|8
|1
|297
|153
|11
|2
|467
|204
|California
|4
|5
|163
|215
|7
|5
|241
|265
|Washington
|4
|5
|234
|192
|7
|5
|378
|245
|Oregon St.
|4
|5
|265
|300
|5
|7
|374
|390
|Washington St.
|3
|6
|322
|329
|6
|6
|470
|377
|Stanford
|3
|6
|192
|261
|4
|8
|260
|358
___
|Friday, Nov. 29
Washington 31, Washington St. 13
|Saturday, Nov. 30
Notre Dame 45, Stanford 24
Oregon 24, Oregon St. 10
Utah 45, Colorado 15
Arizona St. 24, Arizona 14
California 28, UCLA 18
|Friday’s Games
Oregon 37, Utah 15
|SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|LSU
|8
|0
|377
|204
|13
|0
|621
|275
|Alabama
|6
|2
|360
|203
|10
|2
|579
|226
|Auburn
|5
|3
|250
|180
|9
|3
|408
|223
|Texas A&M
|4
|4
|202
|224
|7
|5
|360
|272
|Mississippi St.
|3
|5
|186
|256
|6
|6
|331
|337
|Mississippi
|2
|6
|208
|243
|4
|8
|319
|318
|Arkansas
|0
|8
|139
|319
|2
|10
|257
|442
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|7
|1
|202
|84
|11
|2
|405
|162
|Florida
|6
|2
|249
|136
|10
|2
|396
|173
|Tennessee
|5
|3
|160
|186
|7
|5
|291
|260
|Kentucky
|3
|5
|145
|160
|7
|5
|316
|221
|Missouri
|3
|5
|143
|179
|6
|6
|304
|233
|South Carolina
|3
|5
|159
|221
|4
|8
|269
|313
|Vanderbilt
|1
|7
|102
|287
|3
|9
|198
|381
___
|Thursday, Nov. 28
Mississippi St. 21, Mississippi 20
|Friday, Nov. 29
Missouri 24, Arkansas 14
|Saturday, Nov. 30
Kentucky 45, Louisville 13
Clemson 38, South Carolina 3
Georgia 52, Georgia Tech 7
Auburn 48, Alabama 45
Tennessee 28, Vanderbilt 10
LSU 50, Texas A&M 7
Florida 40, Florida St. 17
|Saturday’s Games
LSU 37, Georgia 10
|SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Appalachian St.
|7
|1
|315
|131
|12
|1
|512
|263
|Georgia Southern
|5
|3
|248
|228
|7
|5
|350
|343
|Georgia St.
|4
|4
|265
|283
|7
|5
|389
|433
|Troy
|3
|5
|276
|307
|5
|7
|406
|417
|Coastal Carolina
|2
|6
|221
|294
|5
|7
|364
|366
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|7
|1
|281
|131
|10
|3
|504
|259
|Arkansas St.
|5
|3
|290
|281
|7
|5
|404
|418
|Louisiana-Monroe
|4
|4
|251
|286
|5
|7
|379
|464
|Texas St.
|2
|6
|159
|277
|3
|9
|221
|391
|South Alabama
|1
|7
|154
|242
|2
|10
|221
|368
___
|Friday, Nov. 29
South Alabama 34, Arkansas St. 30
Appalachian St. 48, Troy 13
|Saturday, Nov. 30
Coastal Carolina 24, Texas St. 21
Georgia Southern 38, Georgia St. 10
Louisiana-Lafayette 31, Louisiana-Monroe 30
|Saturday’s Games
Appalachian St. 45, Louisiana-Lafayette 38
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Weber St.
|7
|1
|277
|186
|10
|3
|386
|272
|Sacramento St.
|7
|1
|282
|178
|9
|3
|436
|250
|Montana
|6
|2
|289
|210
|10
|3
|504
|334
|Montana St.
|6
|2
|278
|161
|10
|3
|452
|279
|E. Washington
|6
|2
|342
|253
|7
|5
|487
|415
|Idaho
|3
|5
|209
|248
|5
|7
|308
|406
|Portland St.
|3
|5
|264
|279
|5
|7
|416
|360
|UC Davis
|3
|5
|236
|250
|5
|7
|344
|352
|N. Arizona
|2
|6
|286
|347
|4
|8
|446
|496
|Cal Poly
|2
|6
|194
|255
|3
|8
|277
|375
|Idaho St.
|2
|6
|216
|319
|3
|9
|270
|418
|S. Utah
|2
|6
|206
|280
|3
|9
|295
|451
|N. Colorado
|2
|6
|200
|295
|2
|10
|241
|453
___
|Saturday’s Games
Montana St. 47, Albany (NY) 21
Weber St. 26, Kennesaw St. 20
Montana 73, Southeastern Louisiana 28
Austin Peay at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Monmouth (NJ)
|6
|0
|269
|85
|11
|3
|501
|381
|Kennesaw St.
|5
|1
|251
|134
|11
|3
|530
|262
|Charleston Southern
|4
|2
|161
|165
|6
|6
|267
|371
|Campbell
|3
|3
|184
|203
|6
|5
|325
|341
|Hampton
|1
|5
|123
|208
|5
|7
|369
|373
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|5
|165
|221
|3
|9
|287
|434
|Presbyterian
|1
|6
|93
|250
|2
|10
|203
|398
___
|Saturday, Nov. 30
Monmouth (NJ) 44, Holy Cross 27
Kennesaw St. 28, Wofford 21
|Saturday’s Games
James Madison 66, Monmouth (NJ) 21
Weber St. 26, Kennesaw St. 20
|COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|8
|0
|350
|135
|12
|1
|573
|209
|Albany (NY)
|6
|2
|239
|210
|9
|5
|439
|357
|Villanova
|5
|3
|289
|253
|9
|4
|485
|339
|New Hampshire
|5
|3
|172
|172
|6
|5
|222
|221
|Towson
|4
|4
|237
|213
|7
|5
|363
|282
|Maine
|4
|4
|213
|233
|6
|6
|352
|353
|Elon
|4
|4
|213
|196
|5
|6
|276
|297
|Richmond
|4
|4
|181
|218
|5
|7
|275
|333
|Delaware
|3
|5
|183
|240
|5
|7
|278
|344
|William & Mary
|3
|5
|211
|240
|5
|7
|303
|338
|Stony Brook
|2
|6
|179
|236
|5
|7
|292
|328
|Rhode Island
|0
|8
|198
|319
|2
|10
|308
|436
___
|Saturday, Nov. 30
Albany (NY) 42, CCSU 14
Southeastern Louisiana 45, Villanova 44
|Saturday’s Games
James Madison 66, Monmouth (NJ) 21
Montana St. 47, Albany (NY) 21
|INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Dakota
|5
|3
|232
|250
|7
|5
|319
|342
|North Alabama
|1
|0
|41
|21
|4
|7
|288
|369
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5
|341
|231
___
|Saturday, Nov. 30
Nicholls 24, North Dakota 6
|IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dartmouth
|6
|1
|211
|108
|9
|1
|333
|124
|Yale
|6
|1
|288
|201
|9
|1
|387
|262
|Princeton
|5
|2
|189
|148
|8
|2
|322
|181
|Penn
|3
|4
|152
|222
|5
|5
|245
|298
|Cornell
|3
|4
|157
|165
|4
|6
|206
|207
|Harvard
|2
|5
|180
|159
|4
|6
|296
|228
|Columbia
|2
|5
|138
|224
|3
|7
|193
|286
|Brown
|1
|6
|206
|294
|2
|8
|300
|402
___
|MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida A&M
|7
|1
|276
|198
|9
|2
|360
|301
|NC A&T
|6
|2
|329
|118
|8
|3
|393
|205
|SC State
|6
|2
|253
|155
|8
|3
|331
|223
|Bethune-Cookman
|5
|3
|210
|201
|7
|4
|268
|285
|Norfolk St.
|4
|4
|254
|202
|5
|7
|347
|349
|NC Central
|3
|5
|140
|217
|4
|8
|210
|328
|Morgan St.
|2
|6
|130
|193
|3
|9
|225
|380
|Howard
|2
|6
|134
|303
|2
|10
|199
|539
|Delaware St.
|1
|7
|122
|261
|2
|10
|235
|369
___
|MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|8
|0
|311
|92
|13
|0
|517
|160
|N. Iowa
|6
|2
|195
|157
|10
|4
|315
|248
|Illinois St.
|5
|3
|133
|143
|10
|4
|294
|231
|South Dakota St.
|5
|3
|236
|156
|8
|5
|386
|217
|S. Illinois
|5
|3
|212
|157
|7
|5
|339
|276
|South Dakota
|4
|4
|266
|229
|5
|7
|363
|389
|Indiana St.
|3
|5
|148
|195
|5
|7
|235
|274
|Youngstown St.
|2
|6
|187
|247
|6
|6
|365
|321
|Missouri St.
|1
|7
|117
|267
|1
|10
|170
|397
|W. Illinois
|1
|7
|156
|318
|1
|11
|224
|443
___
|Saturday, Nov. 30
Illinois St. 24, SE Missouri 6
N. Iowa 17, San Diego 3
|Saturday’s Games
N. Iowa 13, South Dakota St. 10
Illinois St. 24, Cent. Arkansas 14
N. Dakota St. 37, Nicholls 13
|NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|CCSU
|7
|0
|265
|99
|11
|2
|440
|262
|Robert Morris
|6
|1
|178
|151
|7
|5
|267
|302
|Sacred Heart
|4
|3
|158
|131
|7
|5
|295
|267
|Duquesne
|4
|3
|146
|169
|6
|5
|245
|260
|St. Francis (PA)
|3
|4
|190
|138
|6
|6
|302
|261
|Bryant
|3
|4
|118
|164
|4
|8
|199
|325
|Wagner
|1
|6
|99
|187
|1
|11
|165
|319
|LIU
|0
|7
|77
|192
|0
|10
|97
|289
___
|Saturday, Nov. 30
Albany (NY) 42, CCSU 14
|OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Austin Peay
|7
|1
|305
|163
|10
|3
|466
|257
|SE Missouri
|7
|1
|235
|176
|9
|4
|358
|324
|UT Martin
|6
|2
|244
|156
|7
|5
|307
|299
|E. Kentucky
|5
|3
|240
|186
|7
|5
|335
|264
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|5
|194
|219
|6
|6
|328
|331
|Tennessee Tech
|3
|5
|203
|278
|6
|6
|348
|422
|Murray St.
|2
|6
|139
|212
|4
|8
|274
|347
|Tennessee St.
|2
|6
|187
|264
|3
|9
|314
|415
|E. Illinois
|1
|7
|158
|251
|1
|11
|177
|364
___
|Saturday, Nov. 30
Austin Peay 42, Furman 6
Illinois St. 24, SE Missouri 6
|Saturday’s Games
Austin Peay at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
|PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|5
|1
|169
|91
|7
|6
|297
|316
|Lafayette
|4
|2
|109
|117
|4
|8
|221
|319
|Lehigh
|3
|3
|121
|126
|4
|7
|173
|235
|Colgate
|3
|3
|102
|111
|4
|8
|178
|324
|Bucknell
|3
|3
|117
|114
|3
|8
|179
|357
|Fordham
|2
|4
|162
|182
|4
|8
|300
|388
|Georgetown
|1
|5
|96
|135
|5
|6
|266
|183
___
|Saturday, Nov. 30
Monmouth (NJ) 44, Holy Cross 27
|PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego
|8
|0
|359
|141
|9
|3
|462
|271
|Dayton
|6
|2
|361
|281
|8
|3
|468
|382
|Drake
|6
|2
|249
|184
|6
|5
|273
|279
|Davidson
|5
|3
|278
|190
|8
|4
|420
|248
|Stetson
|4
|4
|180
|226
|7
|4
|352
|288
|Marist
|4
|4
|220
|268
|4
|7
|237
|381
|Morehead St.
|3
|5
|207
|273
|5
|7
|345
|415
|Butler
|2
|6
|177
|278
|3
|9
|238
|428
|Jacksonville
|1
|7
|201
|306
|3
|9
|298
|427
|Valparaiso
|1
|7
|147
|232
|1
|11
|187
|384
___
|Saturday, Nov. 30
N. Iowa 17, San Diego 3
|SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wofford
|7
|1
|290
|140
|8
|4
|387
|265
|Furman
|6
|2
|260
|133
|8
|5
|435
|267
|Chattanooga
|5
|3
|257
|227
|6
|6
|315
|360
|The Citadel
|4
|4
|248
|238
|6
|6
|346
|338
|Samford
|4
|4
|252
|276
|5
|7
|387
|453
|VMI
|4
|4
|263
|298
|5
|7
|370
|453
|Mercer
|3
|5
|210
|280
|4
|8
|323
|425
|W. Carolina
|2
|6
|173
|317
|3
|9
|217
|465
|ETSU
|1
|7
|166
|210
|3
|9
|241
|314
___
|Saturday, Nov. 30
Austin Peay 42, Furman 6
Kennesaw St. 28, Wofford 21
|SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Arkansas
|7
|2
|272
|243
|9
|4
|361
|346
|Nicholls
|7
|2
|295
|230
|9
|5
|391
|381
|Southeastern Louisiana
|6
|3
|339
|211
|8
|5
|476
|382
|Sam Houston St.
|6
|3
|252
|147
|7
|5
|383
|213
|McNeese St.
|5
|4
|248
|213
|7
|5
|313
|311
|Abilene Christian
|4
|5
|232
|233
|5
|7
|336
|343
|Incarnate Word
|4
|5
|260
|297
|5
|7
|358
|417
|Northwestern St.
|3
|6
|262
|312
|3
|9
|303
|452
|Stephen F. Austin
|3
|6
|208
|281
|3
|9
|289
|419
|Houston Baptist
|2
|6
|216
|309
|5
|7
|429
|441
|Lamar
|2
|7
|174
|282
|4
|8
|265
|380
___
|Saturday, Nov. 30
Nicholls 24, North Dakota 6
Southeastern Louisiana 45, Villanova 44
|Saturday’s Games
Illinois St. 24, Cent. Arkansas 14
Montana 73, Southeastern Louisiana 28
N. Dakota St. 37, Nicholls 13
|SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern
|6
|1
|211
|176
|8
|5
|427
|338
|Grambling St.
|6
|3
|304
|195
|6
|5
|327
|246
|Prairie View
|4
|3
|247
|213
|6
|5
|391
|306
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|3
|4
|207
|181
|6
|5
|349
|304
|Texas Southern
|0
|7
|140
|269
|0
|11
|241
|500
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|6
|1
|243
|133
|9
|3
|393
|236
|Alabama A&M
|4
|4
|259
|269
|7
|5
|409
|398
|Alabama St.
|4
|3
|173
|155
|5
|6
|249
|301
|Jackson St.
|3
|5
|210
|279
|4
|8
|313
|429
|MVSU
|1
|6
|101
|225
|2
|9
|178
|319
___
|Thursday, Nov. 28
Prairie View 20, Alabama St. 17
|Saturday, Nov. 30
Southern 30, Grambling St. 28
|Saturday’s Games
Alcorn St. 39, Southern 24
