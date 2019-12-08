NCAA Football

All Times EST ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Atlantic Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 8 0 370 84 12 0 543 121 Louisville 5 3 282 305 7 5 392 406 Wake Forest 4 4 241 270 8 4 393 351 Boston College 4 4 265 263 6 6 371 380 Florida St. 4 4 207 210 6 6 349 342 Syracuse 2 6 202 269 5 7 339 368 NC State 1 7 129 288 4 8 265 361 Coastal Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Virginia 6 2 249 186 9 3 404 282 Virginia Tech 5 3 262 212 8 4 371 284 Pittsburgh 4 4 159 187 7 5 241 262 Miami 4 4 210 183 6 6 334 249 North Carolina 4 4 246 210 6 6 375 295 Duke 3 5 207 239 5 7 303 350 Georgia Tech 2 6 153 276 3 9 200 389

___

Friday, Nov. 29

Virginia 39, Virginia Tech 30

Saturday, Nov. 30

Kentucky 45, Louisville 13

Clemson 38, South Carolina 3

Georgia 52, Georgia Tech 7

Syracuse 39, Wake Forest 30

Boston College 26, Pittsburgh 19

Duke 27, Miami 17

North Carolina 41, NC State 10

Florida 40, Florida St. 17

Saturday’s Games

Virginia at Clemson, 7:30 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 7 1 242 170 10 3 377 282 UCF 6 2 327 198 9 3 516 274 Temple 5 3 207 213 8 4 329 282 South Florida 2 6 158 245 4 8 250 347 East Carolina 1 7 224 333 4 8 321 404 UConn 0 8 121 361 2 10 227 486 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 7 1 334 220 12 1 527 317 Navy 7 1 333 182 9 2 432 266 SMU 6 2 342 270 10 2 516 382 Tulane 3 5 252 252 6 6 400 329 Houston 2 6 230 286 4 8 368 408 Tulsa 2 6 231 271 4 8 317 376

___

Friday, Nov. 29

Memphis 34, Cincinnati 24

UCF 34, South Florida 7

Saturday, Nov. 30

Tulsa 49, East Carolina 24

Temple 49, UConn 17

SMU 37, Tulane 20

Navy 56, Houston 41

Saturday’s Games

Memphis 29, Cincinnati 24

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma 8 1 365 237 12 1 562 319 Baylor 8 1 294 177 11 2 457 251 Kansas St. 5 4 236 220 8 4 368 258 Oklahoma St. 5 4 253 253 8 4 401 324 Iowa St. 5 4 291 240 7 5 409 304 Texas 5 4 289 275 7 5 420 347 TCU 3 6 253 256 5 7 364 317 West Virginia 3 6 176 268 5 7 247 346 Texas Tech 2 7 269 323 4 8 366 364 Kansas 1 8 203 380 3 9 282 433

___

Friday, Nov. 29

Texas 49, Texas Tech 24

West Virginia 20, TCU 17

Saturday, Nov. 30

Baylor 61, Kansas 6

Kansas St. 27, Iowa St. 17

Oklahoma 34, Oklahoma St. 16

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma 30, Baylor 23

BIG TEN CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio St. 9 0 436 116 12 0 599 142 Penn St. 7 2 271 139 10 2 412 169 Michigan 6 3 287 178 9 3 396 234 Indiana 5 4 267 267 8 4 391 294 Michigan St. 4 5 178 238 6 6 264 272 Maryland 1 8 144 376 3 9 303 416 Rutgers 0 9 51 355 2 10 159 440 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Minnesota 7 2 311 181 10 2 412 269 Wisconsin 7 2 271 175 10 2 429 175 Iowa 6 3 182 124 9 3 286 158 Illinois 4 5 223 245 6 6 327 305 Nebraska 3 6 226 270 5 7 336 333 Purdue 3 6 224 275 4 8 310 367 Northwestern 1 8 114 246 3 9 196 283

___

Friday, Nov. 29

Iowa 27, Nebraska 24

Saturday, Nov. 30

Northwestern 29, Illinois 10

Indiana 44, Purdue 41

Ohio St. 56, Michigan 27

Wisconsin 38, Minnesota 17

Michigan St. 19, Maryland 16

Penn St. 27, Rutgers 6

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA FAU 7 1 291 153 10 3 458 290 Marshall 6 2 200 163 8 4 310 277 W. Kentucky 6 2 196 141 8 4 307 241 Charlotte 5 3 227 237 7 5 379 390 FIU 3 5 200 237 6 6 318 320 Middle Tennessee 3 5 229 204 4 8 316 359 Old Dominion 0 8 116 254 1 11 195 358 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana Tech 6 2 270 197 9 3 408 284 UAB 6 2 204 150 9 4 307 271 Southern Miss 5 3 226 172 7 5 333 311 North Texas 3 5 247 241 4 8 367 390 UTSA 3 5 168 261 4 8 244 407 Rice 3 5 161 187 3 9 215 311 UTEP 0 8 140 278 1 11 235 431

___

Saturday, Nov. 30

Marshall 30, FIU 27

Charlotte 38, Old Dominion 22

W. Kentucky 31, Middle Tennessee 26

Rice 30, UTEP 16

FAU 34, Southern Miss 17

Louisiana Tech 41, UTSA 27

UAB 26, North Texas 21

Saturday’s Games

FAU 49, UAB 6

INDEPENDENTS Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 10 2 445 224 BYU 0 0 0 0 7 5 336 293 Liberty 0 0 0 0 7 5 404 349 Army 0 0 0 0 5 7 363 268 New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 2 10 260 492 UMass 0 0 0 0 1 11 237 632

___

Saturday, Nov. 30

Liberty 49, New Mexico St. 28

Notre Dame 45, Stanford 24

San Diego St. 13, BYU 3

Sunday, Dec. 1

Hawaii 52, Army 31

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Miami (Ohio) 6 2 215 180 8 5 321 367 Buffalo 5 3 272 156 7 5 378 268 Kent St. 5 3 280 217 6 6 329 373 Ohio 5 3 309 206 6 6 416 324 Bowling Green 2 6 139 321 3 9 192 463 Akron 0 8 67 290 0 12 126 435 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cent. Michigan 6 2 302 195 8 5 415 348 W. Michigan 5 3 255 188 7 5 410 314 Ball St. 4 4 283 239 5 7 418 377 N. Illinois 4 4 207 225 5 7 274 338 E. Michigan 3 5 234 243 6 6 349 364 Toledo 3 5 189 292 6 6 327 386

___

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Ohio 52, Akron 3

N. Illinois 17, W. Michigan 14

Friday, Nov. 29

Ball St. 41, Miami (Ohio) 27

Kent St. 34, E. Michigan 26

Buffalo 49, Bowling Green 7

Cent. Michigan 49, Toledo 7

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) 26, Cent. Michigan 21

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE Mountain Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 8 0 328 182 12 1 479 268 Air Force 7 1 292 160 10 2 412 237 Utah St. 6 2 222 219 7 5 339 348 Wyoming 4 4 190 129 7 5 292 214 Colorado St. 3 5 205 213 4 8 343 374 New Mexico 0 8 149 280 2 10 267 446 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Diego St. 5 3 155 127 9 3 228 154 Hawaii 5 3 277 248 9 5 470 444 Nevada 4 4 160 243 7 5 256 385 San Jose St. 2 6 245 278 5 7 361 383 Fresno St. 2 6 238 261 4 8 360 367 UNLV 2 6 169 290 4 8 290 396

___

Friday, Nov. 29

Boise St. 31, Colorado St. 24

Saturday, Nov. 30

Air Force 20, Wyoming 6

UNLV 33, Nevada 30

Utah St. 38, New Mexico 25

San Diego St. 13, BYU 3

San Jose St. 17, Fresno St. 16

Sunday, Dec. 1

Hawaii 52, Army 31

Saturday’s Games

Boise St. 31, Hawaii 10

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE South Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Utah 8 1 331 106 11 2 442 172 Southern Cal 7 2 313 250 8 4 398 333 Arizona St. 4 5 243 256 7 5 302 277 UCLA 4 5 278 322 4 8 320 417 Colorado 3 6 173 290 5 7 282 382 Arizona 2 7 192 329 4 8 323 429 North Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon 8 1 297 153 11 2 467 204 California 4 5 163 215 7 5 241 265 Washington 4 5 234 192 7 5 378 245 Oregon St. 4 5 265 300 5 7 374 390 Washington St. 3 6 322 329 6 6 470 377 Stanford 3 6 192 261 4 8 260 358

___

Friday, Nov. 29

Washington 31, Washington St. 13

Saturday, Nov. 30

Notre Dame 45, Stanford 24

Oregon 24, Oregon St. 10

Utah 45, Colorado 15

Arizona St. 24, Arizona 14

California 28, UCLA 18

Friday’s Games

Oregon 37, Utah 15

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA LSU 8 0 377 204 13 0 621 275 Alabama 6 2 360 203 10 2 579 226 Auburn 5 3 250 180 9 3 408 223 Texas A&M 4 4 202 224 7 5 360 272 Mississippi St. 3 5 186 256 6 6 331 337 Mississippi 2 6 208 243 4 8 319 318 Arkansas 0 8 139 319 2 10 257 442 East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 7 1 202 84 11 2 405 162 Florida 6 2 249 136 10 2 396 173 Tennessee 5 3 160 186 7 5 291 260 Kentucky 3 5 145 160 7 5 316 221 Missouri 3 5 143 179 6 6 304 233 South Carolina 3 5 159 221 4 8 269 313 Vanderbilt 1 7 102 287 3 9 198 381

___

Thursday, Nov. 28

Mississippi St. 21, Mississippi 20

Friday, Nov. 29

Missouri 24, Arkansas 14

Saturday, Nov. 30

Kentucky 45, Louisville 13

Clemson 38, South Carolina 3

Georgia 52, Georgia Tech 7

Auburn 48, Alabama 45

Tennessee 28, Vanderbilt 10

LSU 50, Texas A&M 7

Florida 40, Florida St. 17

Saturday’s Games

LSU 37, Georgia 10

SUN BELT CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Appalachian St. 7 1 315 131 12 1 512 263 Georgia Southern 5 3 248 228 7 5 350 343 Georgia St. 4 4 265 283 7 5 389 433 Troy 3 5 276 307 5 7 406 417 Coastal Carolina 2 6 221 294 5 7 364 366 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 7 1 281 131 10 3 504 259 Arkansas St. 5 3 290 281 7 5 404 418 Louisiana-Monroe 4 4 251 286 5 7 379 464 Texas St. 2 6 159 277 3 9 221 391 South Alabama 1 7 154 242 2 10 221 368

___

Friday, Nov. 29

South Alabama 34, Arkansas St. 30

Appalachian St. 48, Troy 13

Saturday, Nov. 30

Coastal Carolina 24, Texas St. 21

Georgia Southern 38, Georgia St. 10

Louisiana-Lafayette 31, Louisiana-Monroe 30

Saturday’s Games

Appalachian St. 45, Louisiana-Lafayette 38

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Weber St. 7 1 277 186 10 3 386 272 Sacramento St. 7 1 282 178 9 3 436 250 Montana 6 2 289 210 10 3 504 334 Montana St. 6 2 278 161 10 3 452 279 E. Washington 6 2 342 253 7 5 487 415 Idaho 3 5 209 248 5 7 308 406 Portland St. 3 5 264 279 5 7 416 360 UC Davis 3 5 236 250 5 7 344 352 N. Arizona 2 6 286 347 4 8 446 496 Cal Poly 2 6 194 255 3 8 277 375 Idaho St. 2 6 216 319 3 9 270 418 S. Utah 2 6 206 280 3 9 295 451 N. Colorado 2 6 200 295 2 10 241 453

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. 47, Albany (NY) 21

Weber St. 26, Kennesaw St. 20

Montana 73, Southeastern Louisiana 28

Austin Peay at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Monmouth (NJ) 6 0 269 85 11 3 501 381 Kennesaw St. 5 1 251 134 11 3 530 262 Charleston Southern 4 2 161 165 6 6 267 371 Campbell 3 3 184 203 6 5 325 341 Hampton 1 5 123 208 5 7 369 373 Gardner-Webb 1 5 165 221 3 9 287 434 Presbyterian 1 6 93 250 2 10 203 398

___

Saturday, Nov. 30

Monmouth (NJ) 44, Holy Cross 27

Kennesaw St. 28, Wofford 21

Saturday’s Games

James Madison 66, Monmouth (NJ) 21

Weber St. 26, Kennesaw St. 20

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 8 0 350 135 12 1 573 209 Albany (NY) 6 2 239 210 9 5 439 357 Villanova 5 3 289 253 9 4 485 339 New Hampshire 5 3 172 172 6 5 222 221 Towson 4 4 237 213 7 5 363 282 Maine 4 4 213 233 6 6 352 353 Elon 4 4 213 196 5 6 276 297 Richmond 4 4 181 218 5 7 275 333 Delaware 3 5 183 240 5 7 278 344 William & Mary 3 5 211 240 5 7 303 338 Stony Brook 2 6 179 236 5 7 292 328 Rhode Island 0 8 198 319 2 10 308 436

___

Saturday, Nov. 30

Albany (NY) 42, CCSU 14

Southeastern Louisiana 45, Villanova 44

Saturday’s Games

James Madison 66, Monmouth (NJ) 21

Montana St. 47, Albany (NY) 21

INDEPENDENTS Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Dakota 5 3 232 250 7 5 319 342 North Alabama 1 0 41 21 4 7 288 369 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 6 5 341 231

___

Saturday, Nov. 30

Nicholls 24, North Dakota 6

IVY LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dartmouth 6 1 211 108 9 1 333 124 Yale 6 1 288 201 9 1 387 262 Princeton 5 2 189 148 8 2 322 181 Penn 3 4 152 222 5 5 245 298 Cornell 3 4 157 165 4 6 206 207 Harvard 2 5 180 159 4 6 296 228 Columbia 2 5 138 224 3 7 193 286 Brown 1 6 206 294 2 8 300 402

___

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida A&M 7 1 276 198 9 2 360 301 NC A&T 6 2 329 118 8 3 393 205 SC State 6 2 253 155 8 3 331 223 Bethune-Cookman 5 3 210 201 7 4 268 285 Norfolk St. 4 4 254 202 5 7 347 349 NC Central 3 5 140 217 4 8 210 328 Morgan St. 2 6 130 193 3 9 225 380 Howard 2 6 134 303 2 10 199 539 Delaware St. 1 7 122 261 2 10 235 369

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 8 0 311 92 13 0 517 160 N. Iowa 6 2 195 157 10 4 315 248 Illinois St. 5 3 133 143 10 4 294 231 South Dakota St. 5 3 236 156 8 5 386 217 S. Illinois 5 3 212 157 7 5 339 276 South Dakota 4 4 266 229 5 7 363 389 Indiana St. 3 5 148 195 5 7 235 274 Youngstown St. 2 6 187 247 6 6 365 321 Missouri St. 1 7 117 267 1 10 170 397 W. Illinois 1 7 156 318 1 11 224 443

___

Saturday, Nov. 30

Illinois St. 24, SE Missouri 6

N. Iowa 17, San Diego 3

Saturday’s Games

N. Iowa 13, South Dakota St. 10

Illinois St. 24, Cent. Arkansas 14

N. Dakota St. 37, Nicholls 13

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA CCSU 7 0 265 99 11 2 440 262 Robert Morris 6 1 178 151 7 5 267 302 Sacred Heart 4 3 158 131 7 5 295 267 Duquesne 4 3 146 169 6 5 245 260 St. Francis (PA) 3 4 190 138 6 6 302 261 Bryant 3 4 118 164 4 8 199 325 Wagner 1 6 99 187 1 11 165 319 LIU 0 7 77 192 0 10 97 289

___

Saturday, Nov. 30

Albany (NY) 42, CCSU 14

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Austin Peay 7 1 305 163 10 3 466 257 SE Missouri 7 1 235 176 9 4 358 324 UT Martin 6 2 244 156 7 5 307 299 E. Kentucky 5 3 240 186 7 5 335 264 Jacksonville St. 3 5 194 219 6 6 328 331 Tennessee Tech 3 5 203 278 6 6 348 422 Murray St. 2 6 139 212 4 8 274 347 Tennessee St. 2 6 187 264 3 9 314 415 E. Illinois 1 7 158 251 1 11 177 364

___

Saturday, Nov. 30

Austin Peay 42, Furman 6

Illinois St. 24, SE Missouri 6

Saturday’s Games

Austin Peay at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Holy Cross 5 1 169 91 7 6 297 316 Lafayette 4 2 109 117 4 8 221 319 Lehigh 3 3 121 126 4 7 173 235 Colgate 3 3 102 111 4 8 178 324 Bucknell 3 3 117 114 3 8 179 357 Fordham 2 4 162 182 4 8 300 388 Georgetown 1 5 96 135 5 6 266 183

___

Saturday, Nov. 30

Monmouth (NJ) 44, Holy Cross 27

PIONEER LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Diego 8 0 359 141 9 3 462 271 Dayton 6 2 361 281 8 3 468 382 Drake 6 2 249 184 6 5 273 279 Davidson 5 3 278 190 8 4 420 248 Stetson 4 4 180 226 7 4 352 288 Marist 4 4 220 268 4 7 237 381 Morehead St. 3 5 207 273 5 7 345 415 Butler 2 6 177 278 3 9 238 428 Jacksonville 1 7 201 306 3 9 298 427 Valparaiso 1 7 147 232 1 11 187 384

___

Saturday, Nov. 30

N. Iowa 17, San Diego 3

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wofford 7 1 290 140 8 4 387 265 Furman 6 2 260 133 8 5 435 267 Chattanooga 5 3 257 227 6 6 315 360 The Citadel 4 4 248 238 6 6 346 338 Samford 4 4 252 276 5 7 387 453 VMI 4 4 263 298 5 7 370 453 Mercer 3 5 210 280 4 8 323 425 W. Carolina 2 6 173 317 3 9 217 465 ETSU 1 7 166 210 3 9 241 314

___

Saturday, Nov. 30

Austin Peay 42, Furman 6

Kennesaw St. 28, Wofford 21

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cent. Arkansas 7 2 272 243 9 4 361 346 Nicholls 7 2 295 230 9 5 391 381 Southeastern Louisiana 6 3 339 211 8 5 476 382 Sam Houston St. 6 3 252 147 7 5 383 213 McNeese St. 5 4 248 213 7 5 313 311 Abilene Christian 4 5 232 233 5 7 336 343 Incarnate Word 4 5 260 297 5 7 358 417 Northwestern St. 3 6 262 312 3 9 303 452 Stephen F. Austin 3 6 208 281 3 9 289 419 Houston Baptist 2 6 216 309 5 7 429 441 Lamar 2 7 174 282 4 8 265 380

___

Saturday, Nov. 30

Nicholls 24, North Dakota 6

Southeastern Louisiana 45, Villanova 44

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. 24, Cent. Arkansas 14

Montana 73, Southeastern Louisiana 28

N. Dakota St. 37, Nicholls 13

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern 6 1 211 176 8 5 427 338 Grambling St. 6 3 304 195 6 5 327 246 Prairie View 4 3 247 213 6 5 391 306 Ark.-Pine Bluff 3 4 207 181 6 5 349 304 Texas Southern 0 7 140 269 0 11 241 500 East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alcorn St. 6 1 243 133 9 3 393 236 Alabama A&M 4 4 259 269 7 5 409 398 Alabama St. 4 3 173 155 5 6 249 301 Jackson St. 3 5 210 279 4 8 313 429 MVSU 1 6 101 225 2 9 178 319

___

Thursday, Nov. 28

Prairie View 20, Alabama St. 17

Saturday, Nov. 30

Southern 30, Grambling St. 28

Saturday’s Games

Alcorn St. 39, Southern 24

