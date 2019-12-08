NCAA Football

|All Times EST
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|7
|1
|242
|170
|10
|3
|377
|282
|UCF
|6
|2
|327
|198
|9
|3
|516
|274
|Temple
|5
|3
|207
|213
|8
|4
|329
|282
|South Florida
|2
|6
|158
|245
|4
|8
|250
|347
|East Carolina
|1
|7
|224
|333
|4
|8
|321
|404
|UConn
|0
|8
|121
|361
|2
|10
|227
|486
|West Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Memphis
|7
|1
|334
|220
|12
|1
|527
|317
|Navy
|7
|1
|333
|182
|9
|2
|432
|266
|SMU
|6
|2
|342
|270
|10
|2
|516
|382
|Tulane
|3
|5
|252
|252
|6
|6
|400
|329
|Houston
|2
|6
|230
|286
|4
|8
|368
|408
|Tulsa
|2
|6
|231
|271
|4
|8
|317
|378
___
Memphis 29, Cincinnati 24
Army at Navy, 3 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|8
|0
|370
|84
|13
|0
|605
|138
|Louisville
|5
|3
|282
|305
|7
|5
|392
|406
|Wake Forest
|4
|4
|241
|270
|8
|4
|393
|351
|Boston College
|4
|4
|265
|263
|6
|6
|371
|380
|Florida St.
|4
|4
|207
|210
|6
|6
|349
|342
|Syracuse
|2
|6
|202
|269
|5
|7
|339
|368
|NC State
|1
|7
|129
|288
|4
|8
|265
|361
|Coastal Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Virginia
|6
|2
|249
|186
|9
|4
|421
|344
|Virginia Tech
|5
|3
|262
|212
|8
|4
|371
|284
|Pittsburgh
|4
|4
|159
|187
|7
|5
|241
|262
|Miami
|4
|4
|210
|183
|6
|6
|334
|249
|North Carolina
|4
|4
|246
|210
|6
|6
|375
|295
|Duke
|3
|5
|207
|239
|5
|7
|303
|350
|Georgia Tech
|2
|6
|153
|276
|3
|9
|200
|389
___
Clemson 62, Virginia 17
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|8
|1
|365
|237
|12
|1
|562
|319
|Baylor
|8
|1
|294
|177
|11
|2
|457
|251
|Kansas St.
|5
|4
|236
|220
|8
|4
|368
|258
|Oklahoma St.
|5
|4
|253
|253
|8
|4
|401
|324
|Iowa St.
|5
|4
|291
|240
|7
|5
|409
|304
|Texas
|5
|4
|289
|275
|7
|5
|420
|347
|TCU
|3
|6
|253
|256
|5
|7
|364
|317
|West Virginia
|3
|6
|176
|268
|5
|7
|247
|346
|Texas Tech
|2
|7
|269
|323
|4
|8
|366
|364
|Kansas
|1
|8
|203
|380
|3
|9
|282
|433
___
Oklahoma 30, Baylor 23, OT<
