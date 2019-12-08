Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Football

December 8, 2019 1:14 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times EST
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cincinnati 7 1 242 170 10 3 377 282
UCF 6 2 327 198 9 3 516 274
Temple 5 3 207 213 8 4 329 282
South Florida 2 6 158 245 4 8 250 347
East Carolina 1 7 224 333 4 8 321 404
UConn 0 8 121 361 2 10 227 486
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Memphis 7 1 334 220 12 1 527 317
Navy 7 1 333 182 9 2 432 266
SMU 6 2 342 270 10 2 516 382
Tulane 3 5 252 252 6 6 400 329
Houston 2 6 230 286 4 8 368 408
Tulsa 2 6 231 271 4 8 317 378

___

Saturday’s Games

Memphis 29, Cincinnati 24

Saturday, Dec. 14

Army at Navy, 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 8 0 370 84 13 0 605 138
Louisville 5 3 282 305 7 5 392 406
Wake Forest 4 4 241 270 8 4 393 351
Boston College 4 4 265 263 6 6 371 380
Florida St. 4 4 207 210 6 6 349 342
Syracuse 2 6 202 269 5 7 339 368
NC State 1 7 129 288 4 8 265 361
Coastal Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Virginia 6 2 249 186 9 4 421 344
Virginia Tech 5 3 262 212 8 4 371 284
Pittsburgh 4 4 159 187 7 5 241 262
Miami 4 4 210 183 6 6 334 249
North Carolina 4 4 246 210 6 6 375 295
Duke 3 5 207 239 5 7 303 350
Georgia Tech 2 6 153 276 3 9 200 389

___

Advertisement
Saturday’s Games

Clemson 62, Virginia 17

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oklahoma 8 1 365 237 12 1 562 319
Baylor 8 1 294 177 11 2 457 251
Kansas St. 5 4 236 220 8 4 368 258
Oklahoma St. 5 4 253 253 8 4 401 324
Iowa St. 5 4 291 240 7 5 409 304
Texas 5 4 289 275 7 5 420 347
TCU 3 6 253 256 5 7 364 317
West Virginia 3 6 176 268 5 7 247 346
Texas Tech 2 7 269 323 4 8 366 364
Kansas 1 8 203 380 3 9 282 433

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma 30, Baylor 23, OT<

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Singapore Defense Minister

Today in History

1992: U.S Marines storm Mogadishu, Somalia