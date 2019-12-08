NCAA Football

All Times EST AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 7 1 242 170 10 3 377 282 UCF 6 2 327 198 9 3 516 274 Temple 5 3 207 213 8 4 329 282 South Florida 2 6 158 245 4 8 250 347 East Carolina 1 7 224 333 4 8 321 404 UConn 0 8 121 361 2 10 227 486 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 7 1 334 220 12 1 527 317 Navy 7 1 333 182 9 2 432 266 SMU 6 2 342 270 10 2 516 382 Tulane 3 5 252 252 6 6 400 329 Houston 2 6 230 286 4 8 368 408 Tulsa 2 6 231 271 4 8 317 378

___

Saturday’s Games

Memphis 29, Cincinnati 24

Saturday, Dec. 14

Army at Navy, 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Atlantic Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 8 0 370 84 13 0 605 138 Louisville 5 3 282 305 7 5 392 406 Wake Forest 4 4 241 270 8 4 393 351 Boston College 4 4 265 263 6 6 371 380 Florida St. 4 4 207 210 6 6 349 342 Syracuse 2 6 202 269 5 7 339 368 NC State 1 7 129 288 4 8 265 361 Coastal Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Virginia 6 2 249 186 9 4 421 344 Virginia Tech 5 3 262 212 8 4 371 284 Pittsburgh 4 4 159 187 7 5 241 262 Miami 4 4 210 183 6 6 334 249 North Carolina 4 4 246 210 6 6 375 295 Duke 3 5 207 239 5 7 303 350 Georgia Tech 2 6 153 276 3 9 200 389

___

Saturday’s Games

Clemson 62, Virginia 17

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma 8 1 365 237 12 1 562 319 Baylor 8 1 294 177 11 2 457 251 Kansas St. 5 4 236 220 8 4 368 258 Oklahoma St. 5 4 253 253 8 4 401 324 Iowa St. 5 4 291 240 7 5 409 304 Texas 5 4 289 275 7 5 420 347 TCU 3 6 253 256 5 7 364 317 West Virginia 3 6 176 268 5 7 247 346 Texas Tech 2 7 269 323 4 8 366 364 Kansas 1 8 203 380 3 9 282 433

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma 30, Baylor 23, OT<

