By The Associated Press

EAST

Minnesota St. 58, Slippery Rock 15

Navy 31, Army 7

North Central 45, Muhlenberg 14

MIDWEST

N. Dakota St. 9, Illinois St. 3

Advertisement

West Florida 28, Ferris St. 14

Wis.-Whitewater 35, St. John’s (Minn.) 32

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.