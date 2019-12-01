NCHC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|North Dakota
|5
|0
|1
|1
|17
|23
|10
|12
|1
|2
|Minnesota-Duluth
|4
|1
|1
|0
|13
|21
|13
|7
|6
|1
|Western Michigan
|3
|2
|1
|1
|11
|19
|22
|7
|5
|2
|Miami
|2
|3
|1
|1
|8
|17
|20
|4
|7
|3
|Colorado College
|2
|3
|1
|0
|7
|19
|23
|4
|5
|1
|Denver
|1
|3
|2
|1
|6
|14
|16
|9
|3
|2
|Omaha
|1
|2
|1
|0
|4
|12
|13
|6
|4
|2
|St. Cloud St.
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|7
|15
|2
|6
|4
|Thursday’s Game
North Dakota 9, Minnesota 3
UConn 6, Miami 4
Minnesota St. 4, Minn. Duluth 1
North Dakota 3, Minnesota 2
UConn 4, Miami 3
Minnesota St. 3, Minn. Duluth 1
Colorado College at Princeton, 4 p.m.
North Dakota at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.
St. Cloud St. at Miami, 7:05 p.m.
Minn. Duluth at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.
Denver at Arizona St., 9:05 p.m.
Denver at Arizona St., 6:30 p.m.
Colorado College at Princeton, 7 p.m.
North Dakota at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.
St. Cloud St. at Miami, 7:05 p.m.
Minn. Duluth at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.
