NCHC Glance

December 1, 2019 11:59 am
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
North Dakota 5 0 1 1 17 23 10 12 1 2
Minnesota-Duluth 4 1 1 0 13 21 13 7 6 1
Western Michigan 3 2 1 1 11 19 22 7 5 2
Miami 2 3 1 1 8 17 20 4 7 3
Colorado College 2 3 1 0 7 19 23 4 5 1
Denver 1 3 2 1 6 14 16 9 3 2
Omaha 1 2 1 0 4 12 13 6 4 2
St. Cloud St. 0 4 0 0 0 7 15 2 6 4
Thursday’s Game

North Dakota 9, Minnesota 3

Friday’s Games

UConn 6, Miami 4

Minnesota St. 4, Minn. Duluth 1

North Dakota 3, Minnesota 2

Saturday’s Games

UConn 4, Miami 3

Minnesota St. 3, Minn. Duluth 1

Friday, Dec. 6

Colorado College at Princeton, 4 p.m.

North Dakota at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

St. Cloud St. at Miami, 7:05 p.m.

Minn. Duluth at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

Denver at Arizona St., 9:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Denver at Arizona St., 6:30 p.m.

Colorado College at Princeton, 7 p.m.

North Dakota at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

St. Cloud St. at Miami, 7:05 p.m.

Minn. Duluth at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

