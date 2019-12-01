NCHC Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T North Dakota 5 0 1 1 17 23 10 12 1 2 Minnesota-Duluth 4 1 1 0 13 21 13 7 6 1 Western Michigan 3 2 1 1 11 19 22 7 5 2 Miami 2 3 1 1 8 17 20 4 7 3 Colorado College 2 3 1 0 7 19 23 4 5 1 Denver 1 3 2 1 6 14 16 9 3 2 Omaha 1 2 1 0 4 12 13 6 4 2 St. Cloud St. 0 4 0 0 0 7 15 2 6 4 Thursday’s Game

North Dakota 9, Minnesota 3

Friday’s Games

UConn 6, Miami 4

Minnesota St. 4, Minn. Duluth 1

North Dakota 3, Minnesota 2

Saturday’s Games

UConn 4, Miami 3

Minnesota St. 3, Minn. Duluth 1

Friday, Dec. 6

Colorado College at Princeton, 4 p.m.

North Dakota at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

St. Cloud St. at Miami, 7:05 p.m.

Minn. Duluth at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

Denver at Arizona St., 9:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Denver at Arizona St., 6:30 p.m.

Colorado College at Princeton, 7 p.m.

North Dakota at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

St. Cloud St. at Miami, 7:05 p.m.

Minn. Duluth at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

