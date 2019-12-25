NCHC Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T North Dakota 7 0 1 1 23 32 12 14 1 2 Minnesota-Duluth 6 1 1 0 19 31 19 9 6 1 Denver 3 3 2 1 12 20 17 11 4 3 Western Michigan 3 4 1 1 11 21 31 7 7 2 St. Cloud St. 3 5 0 0 9 21 24 5 7 4 Miami 2 5 1 1 8 21 27 4 10 3 Colorado College 2 5 1 0 7 20 29 6 7 1 Omaha 2 5 1 0 7 23 30 8 8 2 Saturday’s Games

St. Cloud St. vs. Minnesota St. at Minneapolis, 5 p.m.

Colorado College at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

North Dakota at U.S. Under-18, exhibition, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Minn. Duluth at Merrimack, 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Colorado College vs. St. Lawrence at Hanover, N.H., 4 p.m.

St. Cloud St. vs. Minnesota or Bemidji St. at Minneapolis, 5 or 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minn. Duluth at Merrimack, 4 p.m.

Miami at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Omaha at Maine, 6 p.m.

W. Michigan at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Ala. Huntsville at North Dakota, 8:37 p.m.

UMass at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4

Omaha at Maine, Noon

Ala. Huntsville at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.

UMass at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 5

Notre Dame at W. Michigan, 5:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.