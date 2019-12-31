Listen Live Sports

NCHC Glance

December 31, 2019 10:19 am
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
North Dakota 7 0 1 1 23 32 12 14 1 2
Minnesota-Duluth 6 1 1 0 19 31 19 11 6 1
Denver 3 3 2 1 12 20 17 11 4 3
Western Michigan 3 4 1 1 11 21 31 7 7 2
St. Cloud St. 3 5 0 0 9 21 24 6 8 4
Miami 2 5 1 1 8 21 27 5 10 3
Omaha 2 5 1 0 7 23 30 8 8 2
Colorado College 2 5 1 0 7 20 29 7 8 1
Saturday’s Games

St. Cloud St. 7, Minnesota St. 2

Dartmouth 5, Colorado College 2

North Dakota 3, U.S. Under-18 1, exhibition

Sunday’s Games

Minn. Duluth 4, Merrimack 1

Colorado College 7, St. Lawrence 3

Minnesota 4, St. Cloud St. 1

Monday’s Games

Minn. Duluth 5, Merrimack 1

Miami 4, Bowling Green 2

Friday’s Games

Omaha at Maine, 6 p.m.

W. Michigan at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Ala. Huntsville at North Dakota, 8:37 p.m.

UMass at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4

Omaha at Maine, Noon

Ala. Huntsville at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.

UMass at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 5

Notre Dame at W. Michigan, 5:05 p.m.

