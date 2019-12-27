ND plays host to Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M (3-7) vs. Notre Dame (8-4)

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center, Notre Dame, Indiana; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame goes up against Alabama A&M in a non-conference matchup. Alabama A&M beat North Alabama by 12 at home on Dec. 12, while Notre Dame fell to Indiana in Indianapolis last week, 62-60.

SENIOR STUDS: Notre Dame has relied heavily on its seniors this year. John Mooney, T.J. Gibbs, Dane Goodwin and Juwan Durham have combined to account for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 68 percent of all Fighting Irish points over the last five games.ACCURATE ALFORD: Cameron Alford has connected on 27.8 percent of the 36 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 13 over the last three games. He’s also made 71.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

WINLESS WHEN: Alabama A&M is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 66 points and 3-2 when scoring at least 66.

COLD SPELL: Alabama A&M has lost its last seven road games, scoring 62.6 points, while allowing 86.9 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Notre Dame has turned the ball over on just 13.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all Division I teams. The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over only 9.7 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.