The Associated Press
 
Neal leads SC State past UNC-Asheville 90-85 in OT

December 11, 2019 10:16 pm
 
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Rayshawn Neal scored a career-high 21 points, Damani Applewhite added 12 and South Carolina State beat UNC Asheville 90-85 in overtime on Wednesday night despite a 40-point performance from UNC Asheville’s Lavar Batts Jr.

Neal shot 11 for 12 from the line.

Zach Sellers scored 11 points and Tariq Simmons and Tashombe Riley added 10 apiece for South Carolina State (4-5), which outscored UNC Asheville 12-7 in overtime to earn its fourth straight home victory.

Batts made 14 of 17 shots in setting a career high and had six rebounds for UNC Asheville (4-4). Tajion Jones scored 12 with seven rebounds, LJ Thorpe added 12 points and Coty Jude had 11.

South Carolina State plays South Carolina Upstate at home next Wednesday. UNC-Asheville plays UT Martin at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

