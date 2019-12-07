Listen Live Sports

Neese ignites Indiana State’s 84-77 OT win over Wright State

December 7, 2019 4:15 pm
 
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Sophomore Cooper Neese scored a career-high 25 points, hit a 3-pointer to ignite a game-ending 9-0 run and Indiana State turned back Wright State 84-77 in overtime on Saturday.

Grant Basile’s layup gave Wright State a 77-75 lead with 3:07 left in the extra period, but Neese answered with a 3 at the 2:41 mark. Jordan Barnes hit a jumper to stretch the Sycamores’ lead to three points. Cam Bacote added two free throws with 17 seconds left and Barnes sank two more with 6 seconds remaining to close out the scoring.

Neese hit 10 of his 15 shots from the floor, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range, with six rebounds for Indiana State (5-4). Barnes pitched in with 22 points, five assists, four boards and three steals. Tre Williams scored 14 with seven boards.

Reserves Treyvon Calvin and James Mann paced the Raiders (7-3) with 15 and 14 points, respectively. Grant Basile finished with 11 points and seven rebounds. Bill Wampler had 10 rebounds for Wright State, but the Raiders lost the rebound battle 49-30.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

