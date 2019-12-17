Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nelson, Harris lift American over Mount St. Mary’s 82-76

December 17, 2019 9:48 pm
 
< a min read
      

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Sa’eed Nelson scored 19 points as American topped Mount St. Mary’s 82-76 on Tuesday night.

Jamir Harris added 17 points for the Eagles, while Jacob Boonyasith chipped in 16.

Nelson also committed seven turnovers.

Ben Lubarsky had 10 points for American (4-5).

Advertisement

Mount St. Mary’s put up 51 second-half points, a season high for the team.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

Omar Habwe had 17 points for the Mountaineers (3-8). Jalen Gibbs added 14 points and six rebounds. Nana Opoku had 11 points.

American plays Stony Brook at home on Saturday. Mount St. Mary’s plays Navy on the road on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

USCGC Bertholf conducts counter-drug operations

Today in History

1957: American music icon Elvis Presley is drafted