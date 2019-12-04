Nets-Hawks, Box

BROOKLYN (130)

Harris 5-11 2-2 13, Prince 9-15 0-0 23, Allen 8-11 4-4 20, Dinwiddie 10-22 4-6 24, Temple 10-16 1-1 27, Jordan 1-2 2-2 4, Nwaba 2-5 0-0 5, Musa 1-6 3-3 5, Pinson 3-9 0-0 7, Shumpert 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 50-100 16-18 130.

ATLANTA (118)

Reddish 10-17 1-2 25, Parker 5-9 0-0 10, Jones 8-8 4-9 20, Young 13-23 8-10 39, Bembry 1-9 0-0 2, Fernando 0-0 0-0 0, Len 9-13 0-0 18, Goodwin 0-1 0-0 0, Huerter 0-2 0-0 0, Carter 1-2 0-0 2, Turner 1-4 0-0 2, Wallace 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 48-90 13-21 118.

Brooklyn 22 34 35 39—130 Atlanta 26 21 35 36—118

3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 14-31 (Temple 6-9, Prince 5-7, Nwaba 1-1, Harris 1-3, Pinson 1-3, Musa 0-2, Shumpert 0-2, Dinwiddie 0-4), Atlanta 9-26 (Young 5-9, Reddish 4-7, Huerter 0-1, Carter 0-1, Parker 0-1, Goodwin 0-1, Wallace 0-1, Bembry 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Brooklyn 53 (Allen 13), Atlanta 35 (Jones 8). Assists_Brooklyn 26 (Dinwiddie 5), Atlanta 24 (Young 10). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 20, Atlanta 19. A_15,694 (18,118).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.