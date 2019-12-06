Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Nets-Hornets, Box

December 6, 2019 9:24 pm
 
BROOKLYN (111)

Harris 8-13 0-0 22, Prince 6-9 2-2 16, Allen 7-10 0-0 14, Dinwiddie 4-13 2-4 13, Temple 3-9 0-0 8, Jordan 6-7 4-4 16, Nwaba 5-9 1-2 13, Shumpert 2-6 0-0 4, Musa 0-3 0-0 0, Pinson 1-9 3-3 5. Totals 42-88 12-15 111.

CHARLOTTE (104)

Bridges 2-7 3-3 9, Washington 6-16 0-0 14, Biyombo 1-2 0-0 2, Rozier 8-14 3-3 24, Graham 8-19 7-8 29, Zeller 8-12 0-1 17, Williams 0-1 2-2 2, Batum 1-5 0-0 3, Bacon 0-3 0-0 0, Monk 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 36-83 15-17 104.

Brooklyn 29 26 31 25—111
Charlotte 32 25 27 20—104

3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 15-38 (Harris 6-8, Dinwiddie 3-8, Nwaba 2-3, Prince 2-4, Temple 2-8, Musa 0-1, Shumpert 0-2, Pinson 0-4), Charlotte 17-40 (Graham 6-11, Rozier 5-7, Bridges 2-4, Washington 2-6, Zeller 1-3, Batum 1-4, Williams 0-1, Bacon 0-2, Monk 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Brooklyn 49 (Jordan 13), Charlotte 34 (Zeller, Rozier 6). Assists_Brooklyn 35 (Dinwiddie 12), Charlotte 23 (Graham 8). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 21, Charlotte 16. A_15,075 (19,077).

