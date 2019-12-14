Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nets-Raptors, Box

December 14, 2019 10:21 pm
 
< a min read
      
BROOKLYN (102)

Harris 6-14 0-0 13, Prince 5-14 0-0 14, Allen 3-3 1-2 7, Dinwiddie 8-18 6-7 24, Temple 6-19 2-3 16, Kurucs 0-3 1-2 1, Ellenson 0-1 0-0 0, Jordan 3-9 1-2 7, Nwaba 4-8 0-0 10, Pinson 1-5 1-1 3, Musa 0-1 0-0 0, Luwawu-Cabarrot 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 39-101 12-17 102.

TORONTO (110)

Anunoby 2-7 0-0 5, Siakam 10-26 7-10 30, Gasol 6-11 2-2 17, Lowry 5-14 5-6 17, Powell 10-15 0-1 25, Brissett 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Hollis-Jefferson 0-4 2-2 2, Boucher 0-1 0-0 0, Ibaka 4-7 4-4 12, Ponds 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 0-6 0-0 0, McCaw 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 38-98 20-25 110.

Brooklyn 31 29 23 19—102
Toronto 38 27 25 20—110

3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 12-46 (Prince 4-9, Nwaba 2-4, Dinwiddie 2-6, Temple 2-14, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-3, Harris 1-6, Kurucs 0-1, Pinson 0-3), Toronto 14-40 (Powell 5-7, Gasol 3-5, Siakam 3-5, Lowry 2-8, Anunoby 1-3, Boucher 0-1, Ibaka 0-1, Hollis-Jefferson 0-2, Davis 0-3, McCaw 0-5). Fouled Out_Powell. Rebounds_Brooklyn 59 (Jordan 13), Toronto 51 (Gasol 15). Assists_Brooklyn 24 (Dinwiddie 8), Toronto 21 (Lowry 6). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 20, Toronto 23. A_19,800 (19,800).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NJ National Guard members reunite with families

Today in History

2000: First African-American secretary of state nominated