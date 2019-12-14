Nets-Raptors, Box

BROOKLYN (102)

Harris 6-14 0-0 13, Prince 5-14 0-0 14, Allen 3-3 1-2 7, Dinwiddie 8-18 6-7 24, Temple 6-19 2-3 16, Kurucs 0-3 1-2 1, Ellenson 0-1 0-0 0, Jordan 3-9 1-2 7, Nwaba 4-8 0-0 10, Pinson 1-5 1-1 3, Musa 0-1 0-0 0, Luwawu-Cabarrot 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 39-101 12-17 102.

TORONTO (110)

Anunoby 2-7 0-0 5, Siakam 10-26 7-10 30, Gasol 6-11 2-2 17, Lowry 5-14 5-6 17, Powell 10-15 0-1 25, Brissett 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Hollis-Jefferson 0-4 2-2 2, Boucher 0-1 0-0 0, Ibaka 4-7 4-4 12, Ponds 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 0-6 0-0 0, McCaw 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 38-98 20-25 110.

Brooklyn 31 29 23 19—102 Toronto 38 27 25 20—110

3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 12-46 (Prince 4-9, Nwaba 2-4, Dinwiddie 2-6, Temple 2-14, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-3, Harris 1-6, Kurucs 0-1, Pinson 0-3), Toronto 14-40 (Powell 5-7, Gasol 3-5, Siakam 3-5, Lowry 2-8, Anunoby 1-3, Boucher 0-1, Ibaka 0-1, Hollis-Jefferson 0-2, Davis 0-3, McCaw 0-5). Fouled Out_Powell. Rebounds_Brooklyn 59 (Jordan 13), Toronto 51 (Gasol 15). Assists_Brooklyn 24 (Dinwiddie 8), Toronto 21 (Lowry 6). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 20, Toronto 23. A_19,800 (19,800).

