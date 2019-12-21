New England 24, Buffalo 17

|Buffalo
|3
|7
|7
|0
|—
|17
|New England
|7
|3
|3
|11
|—
|24
First Quarter
Buf_FG Hauschka 35, 9:16.
NE_LaCosse 8 pass from Brady (Folk kick), 1:50.
Second Quarter
NE_FG Folk 36, 5:04.
Buf_Dawkins 1 pass from Allen (Hauschka kick), :01.
Third Quarter
NE_FG Folk 51, 9:54.
Buf_Brown 53 pass from Allen (Hauschka kick), 7:25.
Fourth Quarter
NE_FG Folk 20, 10:45.
NE_Burkhead 1 run (Edelman pass from Brady), 5:06.
A_65,878.
___
|
|Buf
|NE
|First downs
|14
|23
|Total Net Yards
|268
|414
|Rushes-yards
|23-92
|35-143
|Passing
|176
|271
|Punt Returns
|1-17
|3-17
|Kickoff Returns
|2-57
|3-75
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|13-26-0
|26-33-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-32
|0-0
|Punts
|6-44.3
|2-46.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-46
|3-30
|Time of Possession
|21:08
|38:52
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Buffalo, Singletary 15-46, Allen 7-43, Brown 1-3. New England, Michel 21-96, Burkhead 5-20, Harry 2-18, White 3-5, Brady 4-4.
PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 13-26-0-208. New England, Brady 26-33-0-271.
RECEIVING_Buffalo, Beasley 7-108, McKenzie 2-11, Brown 1-53, Knox 1-33, Singletary 1-2, Dawkins 1-1. New England, Edelman 5-72, Burkhead 4-77, White 4-24, Meyers 3-25, Sanu 3-24, Watson 3-15, Harry 2-21, LaCosse 1-8, Michel 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
