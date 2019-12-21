New England 24, Buffalo 17

Buffalo 3 7 7 0 — 17 New England 7 3 3 11 — 24

First Quarter

Buf_FG Hauschka 35, 9:16.

NE_LaCosse 8 pass from Brady (Folk kick), 1:50.

Second Quarter

NE_FG Folk 36, 5:04.

Buf_Dawkins 1 pass from Allen (Hauschka kick), :01.

Third Quarter

NE_FG Folk 51, 9:54.

Buf_Brown 53 pass from Allen (Hauschka kick), 7:25.

Fourth Quarter

NE_FG Folk 20, 10:45.

NE_Burkhead 1 run (Edelman pass from Brady), 5:06.

A_65,878.

Buf NE First downs 14 23 Total Net Yards 268 414 Rushes-yards 23-92 35-143 Passing 176 271 Punt Returns 1-17 3-17 Kickoff Returns 2-57 3-75 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 13-26-0 26-33-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 4-32 0-0 Punts 6-44.3 2-46.5 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1 Penalties-Yards 7-46 3-30 Time of Possession 21:08 38:52

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Buffalo, Singletary 15-46, Allen 7-43, Brown 1-3. New England, Michel 21-96, Burkhead 5-20, Harry 2-18, White 3-5, Brady 4-4.

PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 13-26-0-208. New England, Brady 26-33-0-271.

RECEIVING_Buffalo, Beasley 7-108, McKenzie 2-11, Brown 1-53, Knox 1-33, Singletary 1-2, Dawkins 1-1. New England, Edelman 5-72, Burkhead 4-77, White 4-24, Meyers 3-25, Sanu 3-24, Watson 3-15, Harry 2-21, LaCosse 1-8, Michel 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

