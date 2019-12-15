New England 34, Cincinnati 13

|New England
|7
|6
|14
|7
|—
|34
|Cincinnati
|10
|0
|0
|3
|—
|13
First Quarter
NE_White 23 pass from Brady (Folk kick), 11:44.
Cin_Carter 8 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), 6:13.
Cin_FG Bullock 34, :14.
Second Quarter
NE_FG Folk 40, 3:51.
NE_FG Folk 46, :05.
Third Quarter
NE_Harry 7 pass from Brady (Folk kick), 11:17.
NE_Gilmore 64 interception return (Folk kick), 7:21.
Fourth Quarter
Cin_FG Bullock 48, 6:33.
NE_Burkhead 33 run (Folk kick), 5:31.
A_57,066.
|NE
|Cin
|First downs
|19
|19
|Total Net Yards
|291
|315
|Rushes-yards
|32-175
|32-164
|Passing
|116
|151
|Punt Returns
|1-1
|2-9
|Kickoff Returns
|2-42
|2-36
|Interceptions Ret.
|4-77
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-29-0
|17-31-4
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-12
|0-0
|Punts
|5-48.2
|3-41.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-30
|5-25
|Time of Possession
|27:12
|32:48
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New England, Michel 19-89, Burkhead 6-53, Harry 2-22, White 3-13, Brady 2-(minus 2). Cincinnati, Mixon 25-136, Bernard 5-27, Dalton 2-1.
PASSING_New England, Brady 15-29-0-128. Cincinnati, Dalton 17-31-4-151.
RECEIVING_New England, White 3-49, LaCosse 3-22, Harry 2-15, Sanu 2-13, Edelman 2-9, Burkhead 2-6, Michel 1-14. Cincinnati, Eifert 3-44, Boyd 3-26, Mixon 3-20, Ross 2-24, Carter 2-13, Bernard 2-10, Uzomah 1-8, Erickson 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
