New England 34, Cincinnati 13

December 15, 2019 4:14 pm
 
New England 7 6 14 7 34
Cincinnati 10 0 0 3 13

First Quarter

NE_White 23 pass from Brady (Folk kick), 11:44.

Cin_Carter 8 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), 6:13.

Cin_FG Bullock 34, :14.

Second Quarter

NE_FG Folk 40, 3:51.

NE_FG Folk 46, :05.

Third Quarter

NE_Harry 7 pass from Brady (Folk kick), 11:17.

NE_Gilmore 64 interception return (Folk kick), 7:21.

Fourth Quarter

Cin_FG Bullock 48, 6:33.

NE_Burkhead 33 run (Folk kick), 5:31.

A_57,066.

___

NE Cin
First downs 19 19
Total Net Yards 291 315
Rushes-yards 32-175 32-164
Passing 116 151
Punt Returns 1-1 2-9
Kickoff Returns 2-42 2-36
Interceptions Ret. 4-77 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 15-29-0 17-31-4
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-12 0-0
Punts 5-48.2 3-41.7
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 4-30 5-25
Time of Possession 27:12 32:48

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New England, Michel 19-89, Burkhead 6-53, Harry 2-22, White 3-13, Brady 2-(minus 2). Cincinnati, Mixon 25-136, Bernard 5-27, Dalton 2-1.

PASSING_New England, Brady 15-29-0-128. Cincinnati, Dalton 17-31-4-151.

RECEIVING_New England, White 3-49, LaCosse 3-22, Harry 2-15, Sanu 2-13, Edelman 2-9, Burkhead 2-6, Michel 1-14. Cincinnati, Eifert 3-44, Boyd 3-26, Mixon 3-20, Ross 2-24, Carter 2-13, Bernard 2-10, Uzomah 1-8, Erickson 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

