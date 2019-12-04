Listen Live Sports

New Hampshire routs Maine Maritime 91-37

December 4, 2019 9:10 pm
 
DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Jayden Martinez and Josh Hopkins scored 17 points apiece as New Hampshire routed Maine Maritime Academy 91-37 on Wednesday night.

Nick Guadarrama added 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Wildcats and Marque Maultsby contributed 15 points and six rebounds.

Nicholas DePatsy scored nine points and Riley MacLeod had three assists for Maine Maritime, a member of NCAA Division III.

New Hampshire (5-4) plays at Quinnipiac on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

