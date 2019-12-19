Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New Mexico St. beats Ark.-Pine Bluff 65-40

December 19, 2019 12:01 am
 
< a min read
      

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Ivan Aurrecoechea had 19 points and nine rebounds and Jabari Rice added 17 points as New Mexico State routed Arkansas-Pine Bluff 65-40 on Wednesday night.

Trevelin Queen added 12 points and six rebounds for the Aggies (7-6).

Arkansas-Pine Bluff totaled 15 points in the first half, a season low.

Markedric Bell, Marquell Carter and Dequan Morris all had eight points for the Golden Lions (1-9).

Advertisement

New Mexico State takes on Mississippi St. in Jackson, Mississippi, on Sunday. Arkansas-Pine Bluff plays at North Texas on Saturday.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

USCGC Bertholf conducts counter-drug operations

Today in History

1957: American music icon Elvis Presley is drafted