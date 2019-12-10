Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
New Mexico to pay $825K buyout to football coach Bob Davie

December 10, 2019 4:52 pm
 
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico will pay former football coach Bob Davie an $825,000 buyout over the next 30 months.

School officials said Davie agreed to step down at the end of this season, but the former Notre Dame coach won’t say whether the decision was mutual. Davie had two years left on his contract.

The Lobos had a 2-10 record this year, losing their last nine games. Davie was 35-64 overall in eight seasons at New Mexico but twice guided the Lobos to bowl games and earned New Mexico’s first bowl victory in 10 years.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the $825,000 deal for Davie was disclosed during a Board of Regents meeting Tuesday following a nearly two-hour executive session.

University President Garnett Stokes said she signed off on the agreement.

School officials said the money for the Davie buyout will come from future game guarantees.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

