New Orleans 34, Indianapolis 7

December 16, 2019 11:16 pm
 
Indianapolis 0 0 0 7 7
New Orleans 3 17 14 0 34

First Quarter

NO_FG Lutz 33, 7:28.

Second Quarter

NO_Thomas 15 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 12:37.

NO_T.Smith 21 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 6:11.

NO_FG Lutz 26, :00.

Third Quarter

NO_J.Hill 5 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 7:08.

NO_T.Hill 28 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), :35.

Fourth Quarter

Ind_Wilkins 1 run (McLaughlin kick), 3:56.

A_73,053.

___

Ind NO
First downs 16 27
Total Net Yards 205 424
Rushes-yards 17-46 33-117
Passing 159 307
Punt Returns 0-0 3-29
Kickoff Returns 1-19 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 18-34-0 29-30-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-6 0-0
Punts 6-37.0 2-43.5
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 7-49 6-52
Time of Possession 23:38 36:22

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Indianapolis, Mack 11-19, Hines 2-10, Wilkins 3-10, Brissett 1-7. New Orleans, Kamara 14-66, Murray 9-29, Washington 3-20, Line 2-4, T.Hill 2-1, Bridgewater 3-(minus 3).

PASSING_Indianapolis, Brissett 18-34-0-165. New Orleans, Brees 29-30-0-307.

RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Pascal 4-44, Hilton 4-25, Johnson 2-37, Inman 2-25, Doyle 2-21, Hines 2-2, Wilkins 1-7, Dulin 1-4. New Orleans, Thomas 12-128, Kamara 5-23, Cook 4-54, T.Hill 2-42, Murray 2-20, Smith 1-21, Ginn 1-13, J.Hill 1-5, Harris 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

