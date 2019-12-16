New Orleans 34, Indianapolis 7

|Indianapolis
|0
|0
|0
|7
|—
|7
|New Orleans
|3
|17
|14
|0
|—
|34
First Quarter
NO_FG Lutz 33, 7:28.
Second Quarter
NO_Thomas 15 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 12:37.
NO_T.Smith 21 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 6:11.
NO_FG Lutz 26, :00.
Third Quarter
NO_J.Hill 5 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 7:08.
NO_T.Hill 28 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), :35.
Fourth Quarter
Ind_Wilkins 1 run (McLaughlin kick), 3:56.
A_73,053.
___
|
|Ind
|NO
|First downs
|16
|27
|Total Net Yards
|205
|424
|Rushes-yards
|17-46
|33-117
|Passing
|159
|307
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|3-29
|Kickoff Returns
|1-19
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-34-0
|29-30-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-6
|0-0
|Punts
|6-37.0
|2-43.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-49
|6-52
|Time of Possession
|23:38
|36:22
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Indianapolis, Mack 11-19, Hines 2-10, Wilkins 3-10, Brissett 1-7. New Orleans, Kamara 14-66, Murray 9-29, Washington 3-20, Line 2-4, T.Hill 2-1, Bridgewater 3-(minus 3).
PASSING_Indianapolis, Brissett 18-34-0-165. New Orleans, Brees 29-30-0-307.
RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Pascal 4-44, Hilton 4-25, Johnson 2-37, Inman 2-25, Doyle 2-21, Hines 2-2, Wilkins 1-7, Dulin 1-4. New Orleans, Thomas 12-128, Kamara 5-23, Cook 4-54, T.Hill 2-42, Murray 2-20, Smith 1-21, Ginn 1-13, J.Hill 1-5, Harris 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
