New Orleans 38, Tennessee 28

|New Orleans
|0
|10
|21
|7
|—
|38
|Tennessee
|14
|0
|7
|7
|—
|28
First Quarter
Ten_J.Smith 41 pass from Tannehill (Joseph kick), 7:55.
Ten_A.Brown 49 run (Joseph kick), 4:50.
Second Quarter
NO_FG Lutz 47, 13:36.
NO_Cook 61 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 2:23.
Third Quarter
NO_Kamara 40 run (Lutz kick), 14:00.
NO_Kamara 1 run (Lutz kick), 7:08.
Ten_Sharpe 36 pass from Tannehill (Joseph kick), 4:25.
NO_Cook 16 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 1:18.
Fourth Quarter
Ten_Sharpe 7 pass from Tannehill (Joseph kick), 7:27.
NO_Thomas 2 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 2:10.
A_66,756.
___
|
|NO
|Ten
|First downs
|23
|17
|Total Net Yards
|377
|397
|Rushes-yards
|23-102
|26-149
|Passing
|275
|248
|Punt Returns
|4-21
|3-37
|Kickoff Returns
|5-162
|4-83
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|28-40-0
|17-27-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-24
|5-24
|Punts
|5-48.8
|7-42.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|11-70
|6-56
|Time of Possession
|31:04
|28:56
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New Orleans, Kamara 11-80, Murray 7-14, T.Hill 2-11, Brees 3-(minus 3). Tennessee, Lewis 15-68, A.Brown 1-49, Dawkins 9-24, Tannehill 1-8.
PASSING_New Orleans, Brees 27-38-0-279, T.Hill 1-2-0-20. Tennessee, Tannehill 17-27-0-272.
RECEIVING_New Orleans, Thomas 12-136, Kamara 6-30, Cook 3-84, T.Hill 2-21, Murray 2-11, Smith 1-13, Hogan 1-4, Harris 1-0. Tennessee, Sharpe 5-69, J.Smith 3-63, C.Davis 3-40, Raymond 2-32, Pruitt 2-15, A.Brown 1-34, Lewis 1-19.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
