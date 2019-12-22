Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New Orleans 38, Tennessee 28

December 22, 2019 4:29 pm
 
1 min read
      
New Orleans 0 10 21 7 38
Tennessee 14 0 7 7 28

First Quarter

Ten_J.Smith 41 pass from Tannehill (Joseph kick), 7:55.

Ten_A.Brown 49 run (Joseph kick), 4:50.

Second Quarter

NO_FG Lutz 47, 13:36.

NO_Cook 61 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 2:23.

Third Quarter

NO_Kamara 40 run (Lutz kick), 14:00.

NO_Kamara 1 run (Lutz kick), 7:08.

Ten_Sharpe 36 pass from Tannehill (Joseph kick), 4:25.

NO_Cook 16 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 1:18.

Fourth Quarter

Ten_Sharpe 7 pass from Tannehill (Joseph kick), 7:27.

NO_Thomas 2 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 2:10.

A_66,756.

___

NO Ten
First downs 23 17
Total Net Yards 377 397
Rushes-yards 23-102 26-149
Passing 275 248
Punt Returns 4-21 3-37
Kickoff Returns 5-162 4-83
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 28-40-0 17-27-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-24 5-24
Punts 5-48.8 7-42.7
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 11-70 6-56
Time of Possession 31:04 28:56

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New Orleans, Kamara 11-80, Murray 7-14, T.Hill 2-11, Brees 3-(minus 3). Tennessee, Lewis 15-68, A.Brown 1-49, Dawkins 9-24, Tannehill 1-8.

PASSING_New Orleans, Brees 27-38-0-279, T.Hill 1-2-0-20. Tennessee, Tannehill 17-27-0-272.

RECEIVING_New Orleans, Thomas 12-136, Kamara 6-30, Cook 3-84, T.Hill 2-21, Murray 2-11, Smith 1-13, Hogan 1-4, Harris 1-0. Tennessee, Sharpe 5-69, J.Smith 3-63, C.Davis 3-40, Raymond 2-32, Pruitt 2-15, A.Brown 1-34, Lewis 1-19.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

