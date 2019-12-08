Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Newcastle comes from behind to beat Southampton 2-1

December 8, 2019 12:08 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Federico Fernandez scored a late winner as Newcastle came from behind to beat Southampton 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.

The defender netted his second goal of the season from close range after goalkeeper Alex McCarthy could only parry substitute Sean Longstaff’s 87th-minute strike.

Jonjo Shelvey had cancelled out Danny Ings’ opener for Southampton with his third goal in as many games as he headed in substitute Andy Carroll’s cross in the 68th.

Newcastle moved up to 10th in the standings, while Southampton is in the relegation zone.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Singapore Defense Minister

Today in History

1992: U.S Marines storm Mogadishu, Somalia