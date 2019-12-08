Newcastle comes from behind to beat Southampton 2-1

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Federico Fernandez scored a late winner as Newcastle came from behind to beat Southampton 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.

The defender netted his second goal of the season from close range after goalkeeper Alex McCarthy could only parry substitute Sean Longstaff’s 87th-minute strike.

Jonjo Shelvey had cancelled out Danny Ings’ opener for Southampton with his third goal in as many games as he headed in substitute Andy Carroll’s cross in the 68th.

Newcastle moved up to 10th in the standings, while Southampton is in the relegation zone.

