By The Associated Press

Through Dec. 22 1. x-Drew Brees 77,163 2. x-Tom Brady 74,350 3. Peyton Manning 71,940 4. Brett Favre 71,838 5. Dan Marino 61,361 6. x-Philip Rivers 58,990 7. x-Eli Manning 57,023 8. x-Ben Roethlisberger 56,545 9. John Elway 51,475 10. x-Matt Ryan 50,873

x-active

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.