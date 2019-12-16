NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div x-New England 11 3 0 .786 372 181 5-1-0 6-2-0 7-3-0 4-0-0 4-0-0 x-Buffalo 10 4 0 .714 291 222 4-3-0 6-1-0 7-3-0 3-1-0 3-1-0 N.Y. Jets 5 9 0 .357 247 343 4-3-0 1-6-0 2-8-0 3-1-0 1-4-0 Miami 3 11 0 .214 241 435 2-5-0 1-6-0 2-8-0 1-3-0 1-4-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Houston 9 5 0 .643 341 330 5-2-0 4-3-0 8-3-0 1-2-0 4-1-0 Tennessee 8 6 0 .571 339 279 4-3-0 4-3-0 6-5-0 2-1-0 2-3-0 Indianapolis 6 8 0 .429 303 329 4-3-0 2-5-0 5-6-0 1-2-0 3-2-0 Jacksonville 5 9 0 .357 250 353 2-5-0 3-4-0 5-6-0 0-3-0 1-4-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div y-Baltimore 12 2 0 .857 472 257 6-1-0 6-1-0 8-2-0 4-0-0 3-1-0 Pittsburgh 8 6 0 .571 269 259 5-3-0 3-3-0 6-4-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 Cleveland 6 8 0 .429 297 329 4-3-0 2-5-0 6-4-0 0-4-0 3-1-0 Cincinnati 1 13 0 .071 211 359 1-6-0 0-7-0 1-9-0 0-4-0 0-5-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div y-Kansas City 10 4 0 .714 394 284 4-3-0 6-1-0 8-3-0 2-1-0 5-0-0 Oakland 6 8 0 .429 274 386 5-3-0 1-5-0 4-6-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 Denver 5 9 0 .357 239 284 3-3-0 2-6-0 5-6-0 0-3-0 2-3-0 L.A. Chargers 5 9 0 .357 299 290 2-5-0 3-4-0 3-7-0 2-2-0 0-4-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Dallas 7 7 0 .500 378 288 4-3-0 3-4-0 1-3-0 6-4-0 4-0-0 Philadelphia 7 7 0 .500 334 328 4-3-0 3-4-0 2-2-0 5-5-0 3-1-0 N.Y. Giants 3 11 0 .214 283 382 2-5-0 1-6-0 1-3-0 2-8-0 1-3-0 Washington 3 11 0 .214 215 347 1-6-0 2-5-0 1-3-0 2-8-0 0-4-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div y-New Orleans 11 3 0 .786 378 303 6-2-0 5-1-0 3-0-0 8-3-0 4-1-0 Tampa Bay 7 7 0 .500 416 398 2-4-0 5-3-0 2-1-0 5-6-0 2-3-0 Atlanta 5 9 0 .357 329 365 2-5-0 3-4-0 0-3-0 5-6-0 3-2-0 Carolina 5 9 0 .357 324 390 2-5-0 3-4-0 3-0-0 2-9-0 1-4-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div x-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 330 283 7-1-0 4-2-0 3-1-0 8-2-0 4-0-0 Minnesota 10 4 0 .714 378 259 6-0-0 4-4-0 3-1-0 7-3-0 2-2-0 Chicago 7 7 0 .500 256 253 4-3-0 3-4-0 1-2-0 6-5-0 3-2-0 Detroit 3 10 1 .250 304 373 2-5-0 1-5-1 1-2-0 2-8-1 0-5-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div x-San Francisco 11 3 0 .786 419 258 5-2-0 6-1-0 3-1-0 8-2-0 3-1-0 x-Seattle 11 3 0 .786 371 345 4-2-0 7-1-0 3-1-0 8-2-0 3-1-0 L.A. Rams 8 6 0 .571 332 306 4-3-0 4-3-0 2-2-0 6-4-0 2-2-0 Arizona 4 9 1 .321 310 398 2-5-1 2-4-0 2-2-0 2-7-1 0-4-0

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 42, N.Y. Jets 21

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City 23, Denver 3

Tampa Bay 38, Detroit 17

Houston 24, Tennessee 21

N.Y. Giants 36, Miami 20

Seattle 30, Carolina 24

Green Bay 21, Chicago 13

New England 34, Cincinnati 13

Philadelphia 37, Washington 27

Arizona 38, Cleveland 24

Jacksonville 20, Oakland 16

Minnesota 39, L.A. Chargers 10

Atlanta 29, San Francisco 22

Dallas 44, L.A. Rams 21

Buffalo 17, Pittsburgh 10

Monday’s Games

New Orleans 34, Indianapolis 7

Saturday, Dec. 21

Houston at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at New England, 4:30 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 23

Green Bay at Minnesota, 8:15 p.m.

