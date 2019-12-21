NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div y-New England 12 3 0 .800 396 198 6-1-0 6-2-0 8-3-0 4-0-0 5-0-0 x-Buffalo 10 5 0 .667 308 246 4-3-0 6-2-0 7-4-0 3-1-0 3-2-0 N.Y. Jets 5 9 0 .357 247 343 4-3-0 1-6-0 2-8-0 3-1-0 1-4-0 Miami 3 11 0 .214 241 435 2-5-0 1-6-0 2-8-0 1-3-0 1-4-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div y-Houston 10 5 0 .667 364 350 5-2-0 5-3-0 8-3-0 2-2-0 4-1-0 Tennessee 8 6 0 .571 339 279 4-3-0 4-3-0 6-5-0 2-1-0 2-3-0 Indianapolis 6 8 0 .429 303 329 4-3-0 2-5-0 5-6-0 1-2-0 3-2-0 Jacksonville 5 9 0 .357 250 353 2-5-0 3-4-0 5-6-0 0-3-0 1-4-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div y-Baltimore 12 2 0 .857 472 257 6-1-0 6-1-0 8-2-0 4-0-0 3-1-0 Pittsburgh 8 6 0 .571 269 259 5-3-0 3-3-0 6-4-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 Cleveland 6 8 0 .429 297 329 4-3-0 2-5-0 6-4-0 0-4-0 3-1-0 Cincinnati 1 13 0 .071 211 359 1-6-0 0-7-0 1-9-0 0-4-0 0-5-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div y-Kansas City 10 4 0 .714 394 284 4-3-0 6-1-0 8-3-0 2-1-0 5-0-0 Oakland 6 8 0 .429 274 386 5-3-0 1-5-0 4-6-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 Denver 5 9 0 .357 239 284 3-3-0 2-6-0 5-6-0 0-3-0 2-3-0 L.A. Chargers 5 9 0 .357 299 290 2-5-0 3-4-0 3-7-0 2-2-0 0-4-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Dallas 7 7 0 .500 378 288 4-3-0 3-4-0 1-3-0 6-4-0 4-0-0 Philadelphia 7 7 0 .500 334 328 4-3-0 3-4-0 2-2-0 5-5-0 3-1-0 N.Y. Giants 3 11 0 .214 283 382 2-5-0 1-6-0 1-3-0 2-8-0 1-3-0 Washington 3 11 0 .214 215 347 1-6-0 2-5-0 1-3-0 2-8-0 0-4-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div y-New Orleans 11 3 0 .786 378 303 6-2-0 5-1-0 3-0-0 8-3-0 4-1-0 Tampa Bay 7 8 0 .467 436 421 2-5-0 5-3-0 2-2-0 5-6-0 2-3-0 Atlanta 5 9 0 .357 329 365 2-5-0 3-4-0 0-3-0 5-6-0 3-2-0 Carolina 5 9 0 .357 324 390 2-5-0 3-4-0 3-0-0 2-9-0 1-4-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div x-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 330 283 7-1-0 4-2-0 3-1-0 8-2-0 4-0-0 x-Minnesota 10 4 0 .714 378 259 6-0-0 4-4-0 3-1-0 7-3-0 2-2-0 Chicago 7 7 0 .500 256 253 4-3-0 3-4-0 1-2-0 6-5-0 3-2-0 Detroit 3 10 1 .250 304 373 2-5-0 1-5-1 1-2-0 2-8-1 0-5-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div x-San Francisco 12 3 0 .800 453 289 6-2-0 6-1-0 3-1-0 9-2-0 4-1-0 x-Seattle 11 3 0 .786 371 345 4-2-0 7-1-0 3-1-0 8-2-0 3-1-0 L.A. Rams 8 7 0 .533 363 340 4-3-0 4-4-0 2-2-0 6-5-0 2-3-0 Arizona 4 9 1 .321 310 398 2-5-1 2-4-0 2-2-0 2-7-1 0-4-0

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Saturday’s Games

Houston 23, Tampa Bay 20

New England 24, Buffalo 17

San Francisco 34, L.A. Rams 31

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Green Bay at Minnesota, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 29

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Miami at New England, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

