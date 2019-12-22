NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div y-New England 12 3 0 .800 396 198 6-1-0 6-2-0 8-3-0 4-0-0 5-0-0 x-Buffalo 10 5 0 .667 308 246 4-3-0 6-2-0 7-4-0 3-1-0 3-2-0 N.Y. Jets 6 9 0 .400 263 353 5-3-0 1-6-0 3-8-0 3-1-0 1-4-0 Miami 4 11 0 .267 279 470 3-5-0 1-6-0 3-8-0 1-3-0 1-4-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div y-Houston 10 5 0 .667 364 350 5-2-0 5-3-0 8-3-0 2-2-0 4-1-0 Tennessee 8 7 0 .533 367 317 4-4-0 4-3-0 6-5-0 2-2-0 2-3-0 Indianapolis 7 8 0 .467 341 335 5-3-0 2-5-0 5-6-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 Jacksonville 5 10 0 .333 262 377 2-5-0 3-5-0 5-6-0 0-4-0 1-4-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div y-Baltimore 13 2 0 .867 503 272 6-1-0 7-1-0 9-2-0 4-0-0 4-1-0 Pittsburgh 8 7 0 .533 279 275 5-3-0 3-4-0 6-5-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 Cleveland 6 9 0 .400 312 360 4-4-0 2-5-0 6-5-0 0-4-0 3-2-0 Cincinnati 1 14 0 .067 246 397 1-6-0 0-8-0 1-10-0 0-4-0 0-5-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div y-Kansas City 11 4 0 .733 420 287 4-3-0 7-1-0 8-3-0 3-1-0 5-0-0 Oakland 7 8 0 .467 298 403 5-3-0 2-5-0 5-6-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 Denver 6 9 0 .400 266 301 4-3-0 2-6-0 5-6-0 1-3-0 2-3-0 L.A. Chargers 5 10 0 .333 316 314 2-6-0 3-4-0 3-8-0 2-2-0 0-5-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Philadelphia 8 7 0 .533 351 337 5-3-0 3-4-0 2-2-0 6-5-0 4-1-0 Dallas 7 8 0 .467 387 305 4-3-0 3-5-0 1-3-0 6-5-0 4-1-0 N.Y. Giants 4 11 0 .267 324 417 2-5-0 2-6-0 1-3-0 3-8-0 2-3-0 Washington 3 12 0 .200 250 388 1-7-0 2-5-0 1-3-0 2-9-0 0-5-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div y-New Orleans 12 3 0 .800 416 331 6-2-0 6-1-0 4-0-0 8-3-0 4-1-0 Tampa Bay 7 8 0 .467 436 421 2-5-0 5-3-0 2-2-0 5-6-0 2-3-0 Atlanta 6 9 0 .400 353 377 3-5-0 3-4-0 1-3-0 5-6-0 3-2-0 Carolina 5 10 0 .333 330 428 2-5-0 3-5-0 3-1-0 2-9-0 1-4-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div x-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 330 283 7-1-0 4-2-0 3-1-0 8-2-0 4-0-0 x-Minnesota 10 4 0 .714 378 259 6-0-0 4-4-0 3-1-0 7-3-0 2-2-0 Chicago 7 8 0 .467 259 279 4-4-0 3-4-0 1-3-0 6-5-0 3-2-0 Detroit 3 11 1 .233 321 400 2-5-0 1-6-1 1-3-0 2-8-1 0-5-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div x-San Francisco 12 3 0 .800 453 289 6-2-0 6-1-0 3-1-0 9-2-0 4-1-0 x-Seattle 11 4 0 .733 384 372 4-3-0 7-1-0 3-1-0 8-3-0 3-2-0 L.A. Rams 8 7 0 .533 363 340 4-3-0 4-4-0 2-2-0 6-5-0 2-3-0 Arizona 5 9 1 .367 337 411 2-5-1 3-4-0 2-2-0 3-7-1 1-4-0

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Advertisement

Saturday’s Games

Houston 23, Tampa Bay 20

New England 24, Buffalo 17

San Francisco 34, L.A. Rams 31

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Giants 41, Washington 35, OT

Miami 38, Cincinnati 35, OT

New Orleans 38, Tennessee 28

N.Y. Jets 16, Pittsburgh 10

Baltimore 31, Cleveland 15

Indianapolis 38, Carolina 6

Atlanta 24, Jacksonville 12

Oakland 24, L.A. Chargers 17

Denver 27, Detroit 17

Arizona 27, Seattle 13

Philadelphia 17, Dallas 9

Kansas City 26, Chicago 3

Monday’s Games

Green Bay at Minnesota, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 29

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Miami at New England, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.