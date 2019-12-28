Listen Live Sports

NFL Expanded Glance

December 28, 2019 10:00 am
 
All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
y-New England 12 3 0 .800 396 198 6-1-0 6-2-0 8-3-0 4-0-0 5-0-0
x-Buffalo 10 5 0 .667 308 246 4-3-0 6-2-0 7-4-0 3-1-0 3-2-0
N.Y. Jets 6 9 0 .400 263 353 5-3-0 1-6-0 3-8-0 3-1-0 1-4-0
Miami 4 11 0 .267 279 470 3-5-0 1-6-0 3-8-0 1-3-0 1-4-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
y-Houston 10 5 0 .667 364 350 5-2-0 5-3-0 8-3-0 2-2-0 4-1-0
Tennessee 8 7 0 .533 367 317 4-4-0 4-3-0 6-5-0 2-2-0 2-3-0
Indianapolis 7 8 0 .467 341 335 5-3-0 2-5-0 5-6-0 2-2-0 3-2-0
Jacksonville 5 10 0 .333 262 377 2-5-0 3-5-0 5-6-0 0-4-0 1-4-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
y-Baltimore 13 2 0 .867 503 272 6-1-0 7-1-0 9-2-0 4-0-0 4-1-0
Pittsburgh 8 7 0 .533 279 275 5-3-0 3-4-0 6-5-0 2-2-0 3-2-0
Cleveland 6 9 0 .400 312 360 4-4-0 2-5-0 6-5-0 0-4-0 3-2-0
Cincinnati 1 14 0 .067 246 397 1-6-0 0-8-0 1-10-0 0-4-0 0-5-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
y-Kansas City 11 4 0 .733 420 287 4-3-0 7-1-0 8-3-0 3-1-0 5-0-0
Oakland 7 8 0 .467 298 403 5-3-0 2-5-0 5-6-0 2-2-0 3-2-0
Denver 6 9 0 .400 266 301 4-3-0 2-6-0 5-6-0 1-3-0 2-3-0
L.A. Chargers 5 10 0 .333 316 314 2-6-0 3-4-0 3-8-0 2-2-0 0-5-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Philadelphia 8 7 0 .533 351 337 5-3-0 3-4-0 2-2-0 6-5-0 4-1-0
Dallas 7 8 0 .467 387 305 4-3-0 3-5-0 1-3-0 6-5-0 4-1-0
N.Y. Giants 4 11 0 .267 324 417 2-5-0 2-6-0 1-3-0 3-8-0 2-3-0
Washington 3 12 0 .200 250 388 1-7-0 2-5-0 1-3-0 2-9-0 0-5-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
y-New Orleans 12 3 0 .800 416 331 6-2-0 6-1-0 4-0-0 8-3-0 4-1-0
Tampa Bay 7 8 0 .467 436 421 2-5-0 5-3-0 2-2-0 5-6-0 2-3-0
Atlanta 6 9 0 .400 353 377 3-5-0 3-4-0 1-3-0 5-6-0 3-2-0
Carolina 5 10 0 .333 330 428 2-5-0 3-5-0 3-1-0 2-9-0 1-4-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
y-Green Bay 12 3 0 .800 353 293 7-1-0 5-2-0 3-1-0 9-2-0 5-0-0
x-Minnesota 10 5 0 .667 388 282 6-1-0 4-4-0 3-1-0 7-4-0 2-3-0
Chicago 7 8 0 .467 259 279 4-4-0 3-4-0 1-3-0 6-5-0 3-2-0
Detroit 3 11 1 .233 321 400 2-5-0 1-6-1 1-3-0 2-8-1 0-5-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
x-San Francisco 12 3 0 .800 453 289 6-2-0 6-1-0 3-1-0 9-2-0 4-1-0
x-Seattle 11 4 0 .733 384 372 4-3-0 7-1-0 3-1-0 8-3-0 3-2-0
L.A. Rams 8 7 0 .533 363 340 4-3-0 4-4-0 2-2-0 6-5-0 2-3-0
Arizona 5 9 1 .367 337 411 2-5-1 3-4-0 2-2-0 3-7-1 1-4-0

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Sunday’s Games

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Miami at New England, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

