NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|y-New England
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|396
|198
|6-1-0
|6-2-0
|8-3-0
|4-0-0
|5-0-0
|x-Buffalo
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|308
|246
|4-3-0
|6-2-0
|7-4-0
|3-1-0
|3-2-0
|N.Y. Jets
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|263
|353
|5-3-0
|1-6-0
|3-8-0
|3-1-0
|1-4-0
|Miami
|4
|11
|0
|.267
|279
|470
|3-5-0
|1-6-0
|3-8-0
|1-3-0
|1-4-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|y-Houston
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|364
|350
|5-2-0
|5-3-0
|8-3-0
|2-2-0
|4-1-0
|Tennessee
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|367
|317
|4-4-0
|4-3-0
|6-5-0
|2-2-0
|2-3-0
|Indianapolis
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|341
|335
|5-3-0
|2-5-0
|5-6-0
|2-2-0
|3-2-0
|Jacksonville
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|262
|377
|2-5-0
|3-5-0
|5-6-0
|0-4-0
|1-4-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|y-Baltimore
|13
|2
|0
|.867
|503
|272
|6-1-0
|7-1-0
|9-2-0
|4-0-0
|4-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|279
|275
|5-3-0
|3-4-0
|6-5-0
|2-2-0
|3-2-0
|Cleveland
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|312
|360
|4-4-0
|2-5-0
|6-5-0
|0-4-0
|3-2-0
|Cincinnati
|1
|14
|0
|.067
|246
|397
|1-6-0
|0-8-0
|1-10-0
|0-4-0
|0-5-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|y-Kansas City
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|420
|287
|4-3-0
|7-1-0
|8-3-0
|3-1-0
|5-0-0
|Oakland
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|298
|403
|5-3-0
|2-5-0
|5-6-0
|2-2-0
|3-2-0
|Denver
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|266
|301
|4-3-0
|2-6-0
|5-6-0
|1-3-0
|2-3-0
|L.A. Chargers
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|316
|314
|2-6-0
|3-4-0
|3-8-0
|2-2-0
|0-5-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Philadelphia
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|351
|337
|5-3-0
|3-4-0
|2-2-0
|6-5-0
|4-1-0
|Dallas
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|387
|305
|4-3-0
|3-5-0
|1-3-0
|6-5-0
|4-1-0
|N.Y. Giants
|4
|11
|0
|.267
|324
|417
|2-5-0
|2-6-0
|1-3-0
|3-8-0
|2-3-0
|Washington
|3
|12
|0
|.200
|250
|388
|1-7-0
|2-5-0
|1-3-0
|2-9-0
|0-5-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|y-New Orleans
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|416
|331
|6-2-0
|6-1-0
|4-0-0
|8-3-0
|4-1-0
|Tampa Bay
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|436
|421
|2-5-0
|5-3-0
|2-2-0
|5-6-0
|2-3-0
|Atlanta
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|353
|377
|3-5-0
|3-4-0
|1-3-0
|5-6-0
|3-2-0
|Carolina
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|330
|428
|2-5-0
|3-5-0
|3-1-0
|2-9-0
|1-4-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|y-Green Bay
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|353
|293
|7-1-0
|5-2-0
|3-1-0
|9-2-0
|5-0-0
|x-Minnesota
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|388
|282
|6-1-0
|4-4-0
|3-1-0
|7-4-0
|2-3-0
|Chicago
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|259
|279
|4-4-0
|3-4-0
|1-3-0
|6-5-0
|3-2-0
|Detroit
|3
|11
|1
|.233
|321
|400
|2-5-0
|1-6-1
|1-3-0
|2-8-1
|0-5-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|x-San Francisco
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|453
|289
|6-2-0
|6-1-0
|3-1-0
|9-2-0
|4-1-0
|x-Seattle
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|384
|372
|4-3-0
|7-1-0
|3-1-0
|8-3-0
|3-2-0
|L.A. Rams
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|363
|340
|4-3-0
|4-4-0
|2-2-0
|6-5-0
|2-3-0
|Arizona
|5
|9
|1
|.367
|337
|411
|2-5-1
|3-4-0
|2-2-0
|3-7-1
|1-4-0
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
Sunday’s Games
Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Miami at New England, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Houston, 4:25 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 4:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.