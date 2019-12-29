NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div y-New England 12 4 0 .750 420 225 6-2-0 6-2-0 8-4-0 4-0-0 5-1-0 x-Buffalo 10 6 0 .625 314 259 4-4-0 6-2-0 7-5-0 3-1-0 3-3-0 N.Y. Jets 7 9 0 .438 276 359 5-3-0 2-6-0 4-8-0 3-1-0 2-4-0 Miami 5 11 0 .313 306 494 3-5-0 2-6-0 4-8-0 1-3-0 2-4-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div y-Houston 10 6 0 .625 378 385 5-3-0 5-3-0 8-4-0 2-2-0 4-2-0 x-Tennessee 9 7 0 .563 402 331 4-4-0 5-3-0 7-5-0 2-2-0 3-3-0 Indianapolis 7 9 0 .438 361 373 5-3-0 2-6-0 5-7-0 2-2-0 3-3-0 Jacksonville 6 10 0 .375 300 397 3-5-0 3-5-0 6-6-0 0-4-0 2-4-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div y-Baltimore 14 2 0 .875 531 282 7-1-0 7-1-0 10-2-0 4-0-0 5-1-0 Pittsburgh 8 8 0 .500 289 303 5-3-0 3-5-0 6-6-0 2-2-0 3-3-0 Cleveland 6 10 0 .375 335 393 4-4-0 2-6-0 6-6-0 0-4-0 3-3-0 Cincinnati 2 14 0 .125 279 420 2-6-0 0-8-0 2-10-0 0-4-0 1-5-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div y-Kansas City 12 4 0 .750 451 308 5-3-0 7-1-0 9-3-0 3-1-0 6-0-0 Denver 7 9 0 .438 282 316 5-3-0 2-6-0 6-6-0 1-3-0 3-3-0 Oakland 7 9 0 .438 313 419 5-3-0 2-6-0 5-7-0 2-2-0 3-3-0 L.A. Chargers 5 11 0 .313 337 345 2-6-0 3-5-0 3-9-0 2-2-0 0-6-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div y-Philadelphia 9 7 0 .563 385 354 5-3-0 4-4-0 2-2-0 7-5-0 5-1-0 Dallas 8 8 0 .500 434 321 5-3-0 3-5-0 1-3-0 7-5-0 5-1-0 N.Y. Giants 4 12 0 .250 341 451 2-6-0 2-6-0 1-3-0 3-9-0 2-4-0 Washington 3 13 0 .188 266 435 1-7-0 2-6-0 1-3-0 2-10-0 0-6-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div y-New Orleans 13 3 0 .813 458 341 6-2-0 7-1-0 4-0-0 9-3-0 5-1-0 Atlanta 7 9 0 .438 381 399 3-5-0 4-4-0 1-3-0 6-6-0 4-2-0 Tampa Bay 7 9 0 .438 458 449 2-6-0 5-3-0 2-2-0 5-7-0 2-4-0 Carolina 5 11 0 .313 340 470 2-6-0 3-5-0 3-1-0 2-10-0 1-5-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div y-Green Bay 13 3 0 .813 376 313 7-1-0 6-2-0 3-1-0 10-2-0 6-0-0 x-Minnesota 10 6 0 .625 407 303 6-2-0 4-4-0 3-1-0 7-5-0 2-4-0 Chicago 8 8 0 .500 280 298 4-4-0 4-4-0 1-3-0 7-5-0 4-2-0 Detroit 3 12 1 .219 341 423 2-6-0 1-6-1 1-3-0 2-9-1 0-6-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div y-San Francisco 13 3 0 .813 479 310 6-2-0 7-1-0 3-1-0 10-2-0 5-1-0 x-Seattle 11 5 0 .688 405 398 4-4-0 7-1-0 3-1-0 8-4-0 3-3-0 L.A. Rams 9 7 0 .563 394 364 5-3-0 4-4-0 2-2-0 7-5-0 3-3-0 Arizona 5 10 1 .344 361 442 2-5-1 3-5-0 2-2-0 3-8-1 1-5-0

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Sunday’s Games

Chicago 21, Minnesota 19

Atlanta 28, Tampa Bay 22, OT

Miami 27, New England 24

Green Bay 23, Detroit 20

Cincinnati 33, Cleveland 23

Kansas City 31, L.A. Chargers 21

N.Y. Jets 13, Buffalo 6

New Orleans 42, Carolina 10

Denver 16, Oakland 15

Tennessee 35, Houston 14

Dallas 47, Washington 16

Jacksonville 38, Indianapolis 20

Philadelphia 34, N.Y. Giants 17

Baltimore 28, Pittsburgh 10

L.A. Rams 31, Arizona 24

San Francisco 26, Seattle 21

