NFL Expanded Glance

AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|y-New England
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|420
|225
|6-2-0
|6-2-0
|8-4-0
|4-0-0
|5-1-0
|x-Buffalo
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|314
|259
|4-4-0
|6-2-0
|7-5-0
|3-1-0
|3-3-0
|N.Y. Jets
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|276
|359
|5-3-0
|2-6-0
|4-8-0
|3-1-0
|2-4-0
|Miami
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|306
|494
|3-5-0
|2-6-0
|4-8-0
|1-3-0
|2-4-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|y-Houston
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|378
|385
|5-3-0
|5-3-0
|8-4-0
|2-2-0
|4-2-0
|x-Tennessee
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|402
|331
|4-4-0
|5-3-0
|7-5-0
|2-2-0
|3-3-0
|Indianapolis
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|361
|373
|5-3-0
|2-6-0
|5-7-0
|2-2-0
|3-3-0
|Jacksonville
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|300
|397
|3-5-0
|3-5-0
|6-6-0
|0-4-0
|2-4-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|y-Baltimore
|14
|2
|0
|.875
|531
|282
|7-1-0
|7-1-0
|10-2-0
|4-0-0
|5-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|289
|303
|5-3-0
|3-5-0
|6-6-0
|2-2-0
|3-3-0
|Cleveland
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|335
|393
|4-4-0
|2-6-0
|6-6-0
|0-4-0
|3-3-0
|Cincinnati
|2
|14
|0
|.125
|279
|420
|2-6-0
|0-8-0
|2-10-0
|0-4-0
|1-5-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|y-Kansas City
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|451
|308
|5-3-0
|7-1-0
|9-3-0
|3-1-0
|6-0-0
|Denver
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|282
|316
|5-3-0
|2-6-0
|6-6-0
|1-3-0
|3-3-0
|Oakland
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|313
|419
|5-3-0
|2-6-0
|5-7-0
|2-2-0
|3-3-0
|L.A. Chargers
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|337
|345
|2-6-0
|3-5-0
|3-9-0
|2-2-0
|0-6-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|y-Philadelphia
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|385
|354
|5-3-0
|4-4-0
|2-2-0
|7-5-0
|5-1-0
|Dallas
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|434
|321
|5-3-0
|3-5-0
|1-3-0
|7-5-0
|5-1-0
|N.Y. Giants
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|341
|451
|2-6-0
|2-6-0
|1-3-0
|3-9-0
|2-4-0
|Washington
|3
|13
|0
|.188
|266
|435
|1-7-0
|2-6-0
|1-3-0
|2-10-0
|0-6-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|y-New Orleans
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|458
|341
|6-2-0
|7-1-0
|4-0-0
|9-3-0
|5-1-0
|Atlanta
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|381
|399
|3-5-0
|4-4-0
|1-3-0
|6-6-0
|4-2-0
|Tampa Bay
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|458
|449
|2-6-0
|5-3-0
|2-2-0
|5-7-0
|2-4-0
|Carolina
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|340
|470
|2-6-0
|3-5-0
|3-1-0
|2-10-0
|1-5-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|y-Green Bay
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|376
|313
|7-1-0
|6-2-0
|3-1-0
|10-2-0
|6-0-0
|x-Minnesota
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|407
|303
|6-2-0
|4-4-0
|3-1-0
|7-5-0
|2-4-0
|Chicago
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|280
|298
|4-4-0
|4-4-0
|1-3-0
|7-5-0
|4-2-0
|Detroit
|3
|12
|1
|.219
|341
|423
|2-6-0
|1-6-1
|1-3-0
|2-9-1
|0-6-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|y-San Francisco
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|479
|310
|6-2-0
|7-1-0
|3-1-0
|10-2-0
|5-1-0
|x-Seattle
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|405
|398
|4-4-0
|7-1-0
|3-1-0
|8-4-0
|3-3-0
|L.A. Rams
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|394
|364
|5-3-0
|4-4-0
|2-2-0
|7-5-0
|3-3-0
|Arizona
|5
|10
|1
|.344
|361
|442
|2-5-1
|3-5-0
|2-2-0
|3-8-1
|1-5-0
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Sunday’s Games
Chicago 21, Minnesota 19
Atlanta 28, Tampa Bay 22, OT
Miami 27, New England 24
Green Bay 23, Detroit 20
Cincinnati 33, Cleveland 23
Kansas City 31, L.A. Chargers 21
N.Y. Jets 13, Buffalo 6
New Orleans 42, Carolina 10
Denver 16, Oakland 15
Tennessee 35, Houston 14
Dallas 47, Washington 16
Jacksonville 38, Indianapolis 20
Philadelphia 34, N.Y. Giants 17
Baltimore 28, Pittsburgh 10
L.A. Rams 31, Arizona 24
San Francisco 26, Seattle 21
