The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NFL Expanded Glance

December 6, 2019 10:00 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New England 10 2 0 .833 322 145 5-0-0 5-2-0 6-2-0 4-0-0 4-0-0
Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 257 188 4-2-0 5-1-0 6-2-0 3-1-0 3-1-0
N.Y. Jets 4 8 0 .333 204 280 3-3-0 1-5-0 1-7-0 3-1-0 0-4-0
Miami 3 9 0 .250 200 377 2-5-0 1-4-0 2-7-0 1-2-0 1-3-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Houston 8 4 0 .667 293 271 5-1-0 3-3-0 7-2-0 1-2-0 3-1-0
Tennessee 7 5 0 .583 276 234 4-2-0 3-3-0 5-4-0 2-1-0 2-2-0
Indianapolis 6 6 0 .500 261 257 4-3-0 2-3-0 5-6-0 1-0-0 3-2-0
Jacksonville 4 8 0 .333 220 292 2-4-0 2-4-0 4-5-0 0-3-0 1-4-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 10 2 0 .833 406 219 5-1-0 5-1-0 6-2-0 4-0-0 3-1-0
Pittsburgh 7 5 0 .583 236 225 5-2-0 2-3-0 6-3-0 1-2-0 3-2-0
Cleveland 5 7 0 .417 246 272 3-3-0 2-4-0 5-4-0 0-3-0 2-1-0
Cincinnati 1 11 0 .083 179 298 1-5-0 0-6-0 1-7-0 0-4-0 0-4-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 8 4 0 .667 348 265 3-3-0 5-1-0 6-3-0 2-1-0 4-0-0
Oakland 6 6 0 .500 237 324 5-1-0 1-5-0 4-4-0 2-2-0 2-2-0
Denver 4 8 0 .333 198 237 3-3-0 1-5-0 4-5-0 0-3-0 2-2-0
L.A. Chargers 4 8 0 .333 244 241 2-4-0 2-4-0 2-7-0 2-1-0 0-4-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Dallas 6 7 0 .462 334 267 3-3-0 3-4-0 1-3-0 5-4-0 4-0-0
Philadelphia 5 7 0 .417 274 284 3-3-0 2-4-0 2-2-0 3-5-0 1-1-0
Washington 3 9 0 .250 173 290 1-5-0 2-4-0 1-3-0 2-6-0 0-3-0
N.Y. Giants 2 10 0 .167 230 339 1-5-0 1-5-0 0-3-0 2-7-0 1-2-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
x-New Orleans 10 2 0 .833 298 248 5-1-0 5-1-0 2-0-0 8-2-0 4-1-0
Carolina 5 7 0 .417 280 320 2-4-0 3-3-0 3-0-0 2-7-0 1-3-0
Tampa Bay 5 7 0 .417 340 346 1-4-0 4-3-0 1-1-0 4-6-0 2-3-0
Atlanta 3 9 0 .250 260 323 1-5-0 2-4-0 0-3-0 3-6-0 2-2-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 289 255 5-1-0 4-2-0 3-1-0 6-2-0 3-0-0
Minnesota 8 4 0 .667 319 242 5-0-0 3-4-0 2-1-0 6-3-0 1-2-0
Chicago 7 6 0 .538 243 232 4-3-0 3-3-0 1-2-0 6-4-0 3-1-0
Detroit 3 8 1 .292 280 315 2-4-0 1-4-1 1-2-0 2-6-1 0-4-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
San Francisco 10 2 0 .833 349 183 5-1-0 5-1-0 3-1-0 7-1-0 3-1-0
Seattle 10 2 0 .833 329 293 4-2-0 6-0-0 3-1-0 7-1-0 3-0-0
L.A. Rams 7 5 0 .583 283 250 3-3-0 4-2-0 2-2-0 5-3-0 1-2-0
Arizona 3 8 1 .292 255 351 1-4-1 2-4-0 1-1-0 2-7-1 0-4-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 31, Dallas 24

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Denver at Houston, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 4:05 p.m.

Tennessee at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 12

N.Y. Jets at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

New England at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 16

Indianapolis at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.

