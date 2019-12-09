NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div New England 10 3 0 .769 338 168 5-1-0 5-2-0 6-3-0 4-0-0 4-0-0 Buffalo 9 4 0 .692 274 212 4-3-0 5-1-0 6-3-0 3-1-0 3-1-0 N.Y. Jets 5 8 0 .385 226 301 4-3-0 1-5-0 2-7-0 3-1-0 1-4-0 Miami 3 10 0 .231 221 399 2-5-0 1-5-0 2-8-0 1-2-0 1-4-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Houston 8 5 0 .615 317 309 5-2-0 3-3-0 7-3-0 1-2-0 3-1-0 Tennessee 8 5 0 .615 318 255 4-2-0 4-3-0 6-4-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 Indianapolis 6 7 0 .462 296 295 4-3-0 2-4-0 5-6-0 1-1-0 3-2-0 Jacksonville 4 9 0 .308 230 337 2-5-0 2-4-0 4-6-0 0-3-0 1-4-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div x-Baltimore 11 2 0 .846 430 236 5-1-0 6-1-0 7-2-0 4-0-0 3-1-0 Pittsburgh 8 5 0 .615 259 242 5-2-0 3-3-0 6-3-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 Cleveland 6 7 0 .462 273 291 4-3-0 2-4-0 6-4-0 0-3-0 3-1-0 Cincinnati 1 12 0 .077 198 325 1-5-0 0-7-0 1-8-0 0-4-0 0-5-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div y-Kansas City 9 4 0 .692 371 281 3-3-0 6-1-0 7-3-0 2-1-0 4-0-0 Oakland 6 7 0 .462 258 366 5-2-0 1-5-0 4-5-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 Denver 5 8 0 .385 236 261 3-3-0 2-5-0 5-5-0 0-3-0 2-2-0 L.A. Chargers 5 8 0 .385 289 251 2-4-0 3-4-0 3-7-0 2-1-0 0-4-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Dallas 6 7 0 .462 334 267 3-3-0 3-4-0 1-3-0 5-4-0 4-0-0 Philadelphia 6 7 0 .462 297 301 4-3-0 2-4-0 2-2-0 4-5-0 2-1-0 Washington 3 10 0 .231 188 310 1-5-0 2-5-0 1-3-0 2-7-0 0-3-0 N.Y. Giants 2 11 0 .154 247 362 1-5-0 1-6-0 0-3-0 2-8-0 1-3-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div y-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 344 296 5-2-0 5-1-0 2-0-0 8-3-0 4-1-0 Tampa Bay 6 7 0 .462 378 381 2-4-0 4-3-0 2-1-0 4-6-0 2-3-0 Carolina 5 8 0 .385 300 360 2-4-0 3-4-0 3-0-0 2-8-0 1-4-0 Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 300 343 2-5-0 2-4-0 0-3-0 4-6-0 3-2-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Green Bay 10 3 0 .769 309 270 6-1-0 4-2-0 3-1-0 7-2-0 3-0-0 Minnesota 9 4 0 .692 339 249 6-0-0 3-4-0 2-1-0 7-3-0 2-2-0 Chicago 7 6 0 .538 243 232 4-3-0 3-3-0 1-2-0 6-4-0 3-1-0 Detroit 3 9 1 .269 287 335 2-4-0 1-5-1 1-2-0 2-7-1 0-5-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div San Francisco 11 2 0 .846 397 229 5-1-0 6-1-0 3-1-0 8-1-0 3-1-0 Seattle 10 3 0 .769 341 321 4-2-0 6-1-0 3-1-0 7-2-0 3-1-0 L.A. Rams 8 5 0 .615 311 262 4-3-0 4-2-0 2-2-0 6-3-0 2-2-0 Arizona 3 9 1 .269 272 374 1-5-1 2-4-0 1-2-0 2-7-1 0-4-0

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 31, Dallas 24

Sunday’s Games

Green Bay 20, Washington 15

Minnesota 20, Detroit 7

Atlanta 40, Carolina 20

San Francisco 48, New Orleans 46

Cleveland 27, Cincinnati 19

Tampa Bay 38, Indianapolis 35

Denver 38, Houston 24

N.Y. Jets 22, Miami 21

Baltimore 24, Buffalo 17

L.A. Chargers 45, Jacksonville 10

Tennessee 42, Oakland 21

Kansas City 23, New England 16

Pittsburgh 23, Arizona 17

L.A. Rams 28, Seattle 12

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 23, N.Y. Giants 17, OT

Thursday, Dec. 12

N.Y. Jets at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

New England at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 16

Indianapolis at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.

