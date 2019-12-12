NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|New England
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|338
|168
|5-1-0
|5-2-0
|6-3-0
|4-0-0
|4-0-0
|Buffalo
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|274
|212
|4-3-0
|5-1-0
|6-3-0
|3-1-0
|3-1-0
|N.Y. Jets
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|247
|343
|4-3-0
|1-6-0
|2-8-0
|3-1-0
|1-4-0
|Miami
|3
|10
|0
|.231
|221
|399
|2-5-0
|1-5-0
|2-8-0
|1-2-0
|1-4-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Houston
|8
|5
|0
|.615
|317
|309
|5-2-0
|3-3-0
|7-3-0
|1-2-0
|3-1-0
|Tennessee
|8
|5
|0
|.615
|318
|255
|4-2-0
|4-3-0
|6-4-0
|2-1-0
|2-2-0
|Indianapolis
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|296
|295
|4-3-0
|2-4-0
|5-6-0
|1-1-0
|3-2-0
|Jacksonville
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|230
|337
|2-5-0
|2-4-0
|4-6-0
|0-3-0
|1-4-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|x-Baltimore
|12
|2
|0
|.857
|472
|257
|6-1-0
|6-1-0
|8-2-0
|4-0-0
|3-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|8
|5
|0
|.615
|259
|242
|5-2-0
|3-3-0
|6-3-0
|2-2-0
|3-2-0
|Cleveland
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|273
|291
|4-3-0
|2-4-0
|6-4-0
|0-3-0
|3-1-0
|Cincinnati
|1
|12
|0
|.077
|198
|325
|1-5-0
|0-7-0
|1-8-0
|0-4-0
|0-5-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|y-Kansas City
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|371
|281
|3-3-0
|6-1-0
|7-3-0
|2-1-0
|4-0-0
|Oakland
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|258
|366
|5-2-0
|1-5-0
|4-5-0
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|Denver
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|236
|261
|3-3-0
|2-5-0
|5-5-0
|0-3-0
|2-2-0
|L.A. Chargers
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|289
|251
|2-4-0
|3-4-0
|3-7-0
|2-1-0
|0-4-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Dallas
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|334
|267
|3-3-0
|3-4-0
|1-3-0
|5-4-0
|4-0-0
|Philadelphia
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|297
|301
|4-3-0
|2-4-0
|2-2-0
|4-5-0
|2-1-0
|Washington
|3
|10
|0
|.231
|188
|310
|1-5-0
|2-5-0
|1-3-0
|2-7-0
|0-3-0
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|11
|0
|.154
|247
|362
|1-5-0
|1-6-0
|0-3-0
|2-8-0
|1-3-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|y-New Orleans
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|344
|296
|5-2-0
|5-1-0
|2-0-0
|8-3-0
|4-1-0
|Tampa Bay
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|378
|381
|2-4-0
|4-3-0
|2-1-0
|4-6-0
|2-3-0
|Carolina
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|300
|360
|2-4-0
|3-4-0
|3-0-0
|2-8-0
|1-4-0
|Atlanta
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|300
|343
|2-5-0
|2-4-0
|0-3-0
|4-6-0
|3-2-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Green Bay
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|309
|270
|6-1-0
|4-2-0
|3-1-0
|7-2-0
|3-0-0
|Minnesota
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|339
|249
|6-0-0
|3-4-0
|2-1-0
|7-3-0
|2-2-0
|Chicago
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|243
|232
|4-3-0
|3-3-0
|1-2-0
|6-4-0
|3-1-0
|Detroit
|3
|9
|1
|.269
|287
|335
|2-4-0
|1-5-1
|1-2-0
|2-7-1
|0-5-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|San Francisco
|11
|2
|0
|.846
|397
|229
|5-1-0
|6-1-0
|3-1-0
|8-1-0
|3-1-0
|Seattle
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|341
|321
|4-2-0
|6-1-0
|3-1-0
|7-2-0
|3-1-0
|L.A. Rams
|8
|5
|0
|.615
|311
|262
|4-3-0
|4-2-0
|2-2-0
|6-3-0
|2-2-0
|Arizona
|3
|9
|1
|.269
|272
|374
|1-5-1
|2-4-0
|1-2-0
|2-7-1
|0-4-0
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Jets at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
New England at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Indianapolis at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Houston at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at New England, 4:30 p.m.
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 22
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 23
Green Bay at Minnesota, 8:15 p.m.
