NFL Expanded Glance

December 14, 2019 10:00 am
 
All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New England 10 3 0 .769 338 168 5-1-0 5-2-0 6-3-0 4-0-0 4-0-0
Buffalo 9 4 0 .692 274 212 4-3-0 5-1-0 6-3-0 3-1-0 3-1-0
N.Y. Jets 5 9 0 .357 247 343 4-3-0 1-6-0 2-8-0 3-1-0 1-4-0
Miami 3 10 0 .231 221 399 2-5-0 1-5-0 2-8-0 1-2-0 1-4-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Houston 8 5 0 .615 317 309 5-2-0 3-3-0 7-3-0 1-2-0 3-1-0
Tennessee 8 5 0 .615 318 255 4-2-0 4-3-0 6-4-0 2-1-0 2-2-0
Indianapolis 6 7 0 .462 296 295 4-3-0 2-4-0 5-6-0 1-1-0 3-2-0
Jacksonville 4 9 0 .308 230 337 2-5-0 2-4-0 4-6-0 0-3-0 1-4-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
y-Baltimore 12 2 0 .857 472 257 6-1-0 6-1-0 8-2-0 4-0-0 3-1-0
Pittsburgh 8 5 0 .615 259 242 5-2-0 3-3-0 6-3-0 2-2-0 3-2-0
Cleveland 6 7 0 .462 273 291 4-3-0 2-4-0 6-4-0 0-3-0 3-1-0
Cincinnati 1 12 0 .077 198 325 1-5-0 0-7-0 1-8-0 0-4-0 0-5-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
y-Kansas City 9 4 0 .692 371 281 3-3-0 6-1-0 7-3-0 2-1-0 4-0-0
Oakland 6 7 0 .462 258 366 5-2-0 1-5-0 4-5-0 2-2-0 2-2-0
Denver 5 8 0 .385 236 261 3-3-0 2-5-0 5-5-0 0-3-0 2-2-0
L.A. Chargers 5 8 0 .385 289 251 2-4-0 3-4-0 3-7-0 2-1-0 0-4-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Dallas 6 7 0 .462 334 267 3-3-0 3-4-0 1-3-0 5-4-0 4-0-0
Philadelphia 6 7 0 .462 297 301 4-3-0 2-4-0 2-2-0 4-5-0 2-1-0
Washington 3 10 0 .231 188 310 1-5-0 2-5-0 1-3-0 2-7-0 0-3-0
N.Y. Giants 2 11 0 .154 247 362 1-5-0 1-6-0 0-3-0 2-8-0 1-3-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
y-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 344 296 5-2-0 5-1-0 2-0-0 8-3-0 4-1-0
Tampa Bay 6 7 0 .462 378 381 2-4-0 4-3-0 2-1-0 4-6-0 2-3-0
Carolina 5 8 0 .385 300 360 2-4-0 3-4-0 3-0-0 2-8-0 1-4-0
Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 300 343 2-5-0 2-4-0 0-3-0 4-6-0 3-2-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Green Bay 10 3 0 .769 309 270 6-1-0 4-2-0 3-1-0 7-2-0 3-0-0
Minnesota 9 4 0 .692 339 249 6-0-0 3-4-0 2-1-0 7-3-0 2-2-0
Chicago 7 6 0 .538 243 232 4-3-0 3-3-0 1-2-0 6-4-0 3-1-0
Detroit 3 9 1 .269 287 335 2-4-0 1-5-1 1-2-0 2-7-1 0-5-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
San Francisco 11 2 0 .846 397 229 5-1-0 6-1-0 3-1-0 8-1-0 3-1-0
Seattle 10 3 0 .769 341 321 4-2-0 6-1-0 3-1-0 7-2-0 3-1-0
L.A. Rams 8 5 0 .615 311 262 4-3-0 4-2-0 2-2-0 6-3-0 2-2-0
Arizona 3 9 1 .269 272 374 1-5-1 2-4-0 1-2-0 2-7-1 0-4-0

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 42, N.Y. Jets 21

Sunday’s Games

Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

New England at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Indianapolis at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Houston at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at New England, 4:30 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 23

Green Bay at Minnesota, 8:15 p.m.

