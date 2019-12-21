Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NFL Glance

December 21, 2019 10:00 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
y-New England 12 3 0 .800 396 198
x-Buffalo 10 5 0 .667 308 246
N.Y. Jets 5 9 0 .357 247 343
Miami 3 11 0 .214 241 435

South

W L T Pct PF PA
y-Houston 10 5 0 .667 364 350
Tennessee 8 6 0 .571 339 279
Indianapolis 6 8 0 .429 303 329
Jacksonville 5 9 0 .357 250 353

North

W L T Pct PF PA
y-Baltimore 12 2 0 .857 472 257
Pittsburgh 8 6 0 .571 269 259
Cleveland 6 8 0 .429 297 329
Cincinnati 1 13 0 .071 211 359

West

W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 10 4 0 .714 394 284
Oakland 6 8 0 .429 274 386
Denver 5 9 0 .357 239 284
L.A. Chargers 5 9 0 .357 299 290

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 7 7 0 .500 378 288
Philadelphia 7 7 0 .500 334 328
N.Y. Giants 3 11 0 .214 283 382
Washington 3 11 0 .214 215 347

South

W L T Pct PF PA
y-New Orleans 11 3 0 .786 378 303
Tampa Bay 7 8 0 .467 436 421
Atlanta 5 9 0 .357 329 365
Carolina 5 9 0 .357 324 390

North

W L T Pct PF PA
x-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 330 283
x-Minnesota 10 4 0 .714 378 259
Chicago 7 7 0 .500 256 253
Detroit 3 10 1 .250 304 373

West

W L T Pct PF PA
x-San Francisco 12 3 0 .800 453 289
x-Seattle 11 3 0 .786 371 345
L.A. Rams 8 7 0 .533 363 340
Arizona 4 9 1 .321 310 398

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Saturday’s Games

Houston 23, Tampa Bay 20

New England 24, Buffalo 17

San Francisco 34, L.A. Rams 31

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Green Bay at Minnesota, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 29

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Miami at New England, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

