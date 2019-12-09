Listen Live Sports

NFL Glance

December 9, 2019 10:00 am
 
All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
New England 10 3 0 .769 338 168
Buffalo 9 4 0 .692 274 212
N.Y. Jets 5 8 0 .385 226 301
Miami 3 10 0 .231 221 399

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 8 5 0 .615 317 309
Tennessee 8 5 0 .615 318 255
Indianapolis 6 7 0 .462 296 295
Jacksonville 4 9 0 .308 230 337

North

W L T Pct PF PA
x-Baltimore 11 2 0 .846 430 236
Pittsburgh 8 5 0 .615 259 242
Cleveland 6 7 0 .462 273 291
Cincinnati 1 12 0 .077 198 325

West

W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 9 4 0 .692 371 281
Oakland 6 7 0 .462 258 366
Denver 5 8 0 .385 236 261
L.A. Chargers 5 8 0 .385 289 251

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 6 7 0 .462 334 267
Philadelphia 6 7 0 .462 297 301
Washington 3 10 0 .231 188 310
N.Y. Giants 2 11 0 .154 247 362

South

W L T Pct PF PA
y-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 344 296
Tampa Bay 6 7 0 .462 378 381
Carolina 5 8 0 .385 300 360
Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 300 343

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 10 3 0 .769 309 270
Minnesota 9 4 0 .692 339 249
Chicago 7 6 0 .538 243 232
Detroit 3 9 1 .269 287 335

West

W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 11 2 0 .846 397 229
Seattle 10 3 0 .769 341 321
L.A. Rams 8 5 0 .615 311 262
Arizona 3 9 1 .269 272 374

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 31, Dallas 24

Sunday’s Games

Green Bay 20, Washington 15

Minnesota 20, Detroit 7

Atlanta 40, Carolina 20

San Francisco 48, New Orleans 46

Cleveland 27, Cincinnati 19

Tampa Bay 38, Indianapolis 35

Denver 38, Houston 24

N.Y. Jets 22, Miami 21

Baltimore 24, Buffalo 17

L.A. Chargers 45, Jacksonville 10

Tennessee 42, Oakland 21

Kansas City 23, New England 16

Pittsburgh 23, Arizona 17

L.A. Rams 28, Seattle 12

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 23, N.Y. Giants 17, OT

Thursday, Dec. 12

N.Y. Jets at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

New England at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 16

Indianapolis at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.

