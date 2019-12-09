NFL Glance

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA New England 10 3 0 .769 338 168 Buffalo 9 4 0 .692 274 212 N.Y. Jets 5 8 0 .385 226 301 Miami 3 10 0 .231 221 399

South

W L T Pct PF PA Houston 8 5 0 .615 317 309 Tennessee 8 5 0 .615 318 255 Indianapolis 6 7 0 .462 296 295 Jacksonville 4 9 0 .308 230 337

North

W L T Pct PF PA x-Baltimore 11 2 0 .846 430 236 Pittsburgh 8 5 0 .615 259 242 Cleveland 6 7 0 .462 273 291 Cincinnati 1 12 0 .077 198 325

West

W L T Pct PF PA y-Kansas City 9 4 0 .692 371 281 Oakland 6 7 0 .462 258 366 Denver 5 8 0 .385 236 261 L.A. Chargers 5 8 0 .385 289 251

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 6 7 0 .462 334 267 Philadelphia 6 7 0 .462 297 301 Washington 3 10 0 .231 188 310 N.Y. Giants 2 11 0 .154 247 362

South

W L T Pct PF PA y-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 344 296 Tampa Bay 6 7 0 .462 378 381 Carolina 5 8 0 .385 300 360 Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 300 343

North

W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 10 3 0 .769 309 270 Minnesota 9 4 0 .692 339 249 Chicago 7 6 0 .538 243 232 Detroit 3 9 1 .269 287 335

West

W L T Pct PF PA San Francisco 11 2 0 .846 397 229 Seattle 10 3 0 .769 341 321 L.A. Rams 8 5 0 .615 311 262 Arizona 3 9 1 .269 272 374

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 31, Dallas 24

Sunday’s Games

Green Bay 20, Washington 15

Minnesota 20, Detroit 7

Atlanta 40, Carolina 20

San Francisco 48, New Orleans 46

Cleveland 27, Cincinnati 19

Tampa Bay 38, Indianapolis 35

Denver 38, Houston 24

N.Y. Jets 22, Miami 21

Baltimore 24, Buffalo 17

L.A. Chargers 45, Jacksonville 10

Tennessee 42, Oakland 21

Kansas City 23, New England 16

Pittsburgh 23, Arizona 17

L.A. Rams 28, Seattle 12

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 23, N.Y. Giants 17, OT

Thursday, Dec. 12

N.Y. Jets at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

New England at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 16

Indianapolis at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.

