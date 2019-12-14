NFL Glance

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA New England 10 3 0 .769 338 168 Buffalo 9 4 0 .692 274 212 N.Y. Jets 5 9 0 .357 247 343 Miami 3 10 0 .231 221 399

South

W L T Pct PF PA Houston 8 5 0 .615 317 309 Tennessee 8 5 0 .615 318 255 Indianapolis 6 7 0 .462 296 295 Jacksonville 4 9 0 .308 230 337

North

W L T Pct PF PA y-Baltimore 12 2 0 .857 472 257 Pittsburgh 8 5 0 .615 259 242 Cleveland 6 7 0 .462 273 291 Cincinnati 1 12 0 .077 198 325

West

W L T Pct PF PA y-Kansas City 9 4 0 .692 371 281 Oakland 6 7 0 .462 258 366 Denver 5 8 0 .385 236 261 L.A. Chargers 5 8 0 .385 289 251

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 6 7 0 .462 334 267 Philadelphia 6 7 0 .462 297 301 Washington 3 10 0 .231 188 310 N.Y. Giants 2 11 0 .154 247 362

South

W L T Pct PF PA y-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 344 296 Tampa Bay 6 7 0 .462 378 381 Carolina 5 8 0 .385 300 360 Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 300 343

North

W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 10 3 0 .769 309 270 Minnesota 9 4 0 .692 339 249 Chicago 7 6 0 .538 243 232 Detroit 3 9 1 .269 287 335

West

W L T Pct PF PA San Francisco 11 2 0 .846 397 229 Seattle 10 3 0 .769 341 321 L.A. Rams 8 5 0 .615 311 262 Arizona 3 9 1 .269 272 374

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 42, N.Y. Jets 21

Sunday’s Games

Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

New England at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Indianapolis at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Houston at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at New England, 4:30 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 23

Green Bay at Minnesota, 8:15 p.m.

