NFL Glance

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA x-New England 11 3 0 .786 372 181 x-Buffalo 10 4 0 .714 291 222 N.Y. Jets 5 9 0 .357 247 343 Miami 3 11 0 .214 241 435

South

W L T Pct PF PA Houston 9 5 0 .643 341 330 Tennessee 8 6 0 .571 339 279 Indianapolis 6 7 0 .462 296 295 Jacksonville 5 9 0 .357 250 353

North

W L T Pct PF PA y-Baltimore 12 2 0 .857 472 257 Pittsburgh 8 6 0 .571 269 259 Cleveland 6 8 0 .429 297 329 Cincinnati 1 13 0 .071 211 359

West

W L T Pct PF PA y-Kansas City 10 4 0 .714 394 284 Oakland 6 8 0 .429 274 386 Denver 5 9 0 .357 239 284 L.A. Chargers 5 9 0 .357 299 290

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 7 7 0 .500 378 288 Philadelphia 7 7 0 .500 334 328 N.Y. Giants 3 11 0 .214 283 382 Washington 3 11 0 .214 215 347

South

W L T Pct PF PA y-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 344 296 Tampa Bay 7 7 0 .500 416 398 Atlanta 5 9 0 .357 329 365 Carolina 5 9 0 .357 324 390

North

W L T Pct PF PA x-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 330 283 Minnesota 10 4 0 .714 378 259 Chicago 7 7 0 .500 256 253 Detroit 3 10 1 .250 304 373

West

W L T Pct PF PA x-San Francisco 11 3 0 .786 419 258 x-Seattle 11 3 0 .786 371 345 L.A. Rams 8 6 0 .571 332 306 Arizona 4 9 1 .321 310 398

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 42, N.Y. Jets 21

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City 23, Denver 3

Tampa Bay 38, Detroit 17

Houston 24, Tennessee 21

N.Y. Giants 36, Miami 20

Seattle 30, Carolina 24

Green Bay 21, Chicago 13

New England 34, Cincinnati 13

Philadelphia 37, Washington 27

Arizona 38, Cleveland 24

Jacksonville 20, Oakland 16

Minnesota 39, L.A. Chargers 10

Atlanta 29, San Francisco 22

Dallas 44, L.A. Rams 21

Buffalo 17, Pittsburgh 10

Monday’s Games

Indianapolis at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Houston at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at New England, 4:30 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 23

Green Bay at Minnesota, 8:15 p.m.

