NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league:

Thursday

DALLAS COWBOYS at CHICAGO BEARS — COWBOYS: OUT: S Jeff Heath (shoulder/shoulder), LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck), DT Antwaun Woods (knee). QUESTIONABLE: RB Tony Pollard (ankle). BEARS: OUT: TE Ben Braunecker (concussion), WR Taylor Gabriel (concussion), T Bobby Massie (ankle), LB Danny Trevathan (elbow). DOUBTFUL: CB Prince Amukamara (hamstring).

Sunday

BALTIMORE RAVENS at BUFFALO BILLS — RAVENS: DNP: TE Nick Boyle (illness), CB Brandon Carr (not injury related), RB Mark Ingram (not injury related), CB Jimmy Smith (not injury related), S Earl Thomas (not injury related). LIMITED: CB Marlon Humphrey (thigh), LB Patrick Onwuasor (ankle), WR Seth Roberts (knee). BILLS: DNP: T Ty Nsekhe (ankle).

CAROLINA PANTHERS at ATLANTA FALCONS — PANTHERS: DNP: T Greg Little (ankle), DT Gerald McCoy (ankle/knee), TE Greg Olsen (concussion), S Eric Reid (ankle). LIMITED: T Taylor Moton (knee), LB Shaq Thompson (ankle). FALCONS: DNP: DE Allen Bailey (not injury related), G James Carpenter (concussion), T Ty Sambrailo (hamstring). LIMITED: S Ricardo Allen (knee/abdomen), WR Russell Gage (ribs), TE Jaeden Graham (thigh), WR Julio Jones (shoulder), S Sharrod Neasman (shoulder), WR Calvin Ridley (toe), TE Luke Stocker (back), CB Desmond Trufant (toe).

CINCINNATI BENGALS at CLEVELAND BROWNS — BENGALS: DNP: DT Geno Atkins (not injury related), CB Darqueze Dennard (not injury related), WR A.J. Green (ankle), DE Sam Hubbard (knee), TE Drew Sample (ankle). LIMITED: TE Cethan Carter (concussion), TE Tyler Eifert (not injury related), LB Nick Vigil (ankle), S Shawn Williams (ankle), S Brandon Wilson (hand). BROWNS: DNP: T Christopher Hubbard (knee), CB Robert Jackson (ankle), C J.C. Tretter (knee). LIMITED: WR Odell Beckham (groin), TE Stephen Carlson (ankle), TE Demetrius Harris (shoulder), WR Khadarel Hodge (Achilles), WR Jarvis Landry (hip), QB Baker Mayfield (right hand/ribs), S Eric Murray (knee), G Wyatt Teller (knee), DE Olivier Vernon (knee), CB Greedy Williams (shoulder). FULL: RB Dontrell Hilliard (knee), T Greg Robinson (concussion), DE Chad Thomas (chest/ribs), LB Mack Wilson (chest/ribs).

DENVER BRONCOS at HOUSTON TEXANS — BRONCOS: Practice not complete. TEXANS: DNP: RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring). LIMITED: CB Gareon Conley (hip), WR Will Fuller (hamstring), CB Bradley Roby (hamstring/toe), LB Brennan Scarlett (shoulder), DE Carlos Watkins (hamstring). FULL: DE Angelo Blackson (shoulder).

DETROIT LIONS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — LIONS: DNP: QB Matthew Stafford (hip/back). LIMITED: CB Jamal Agnew (ankle), DE Da’Shawn Hand (ankle), P Sam Martin (abdomen), CB Rashaan Melvin (ribs). FULL: DT Damon Harrison (calf/knee). VIKINGS: DNP: DT Linval Joseph (knee), T Riley Reiff (concussion), WR Adam Thielen (hamstring). LIMITED: RB Dalvin Cook (chest), DE Everson Griffen (knee), S Harrison Smith (hamstring), DT Shamar Stephen (knee), LB Eric Wilson (shoulder).

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — COLTS: DNP: WR T.Y. Hilton (calf), CB Kenny Moore (knee). LIMITED: S Clayton Geathers (not injury related), S Malik Hooker (foot), RB Marlon Mack (hand), K Adam Vinatieri (left knee). FULL: TE Mo Alie-Cox (thumb), WR Parris Campbell (hand). BUCCANEERS: DNP: G Alex Cappa (elbow), T Demar Dotson (not injury related), WR Scott Miller (hamstring), LB Anthony Nelson (hamstring), DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches (not injury related), LB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee). LIMITED: CB M.J. Stewart (knee). FULL: CB Jamel Dean (shoulder), WR Chris Godwin (shin), QB Jameis Winston (knee).

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — CHIEFS: Practice not complete. PATRIOTS: Practice not complete.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — CHARGERS: Practice not complete. JAGUARS: DNP: DE Calais Campbell (back), TE Seth DeValve (oblique), S Ronnie Harrison (concussion), LB Myles Jack (knee), C Brandon Linder (knee), WR Dede Westbrook (not injury related). LIMITED: CB A.J. Bouye (calf), WR D.J. Chark (back), WR Chris Conley (ankle), CB D.J. Hayden (neck), CB Tre Herndon (shoulder), LB Donald Payne (ankle).

MIAMI DOLPHINS at NEW YORK JETS — DOLPHINS: LIMITED: LB Jerome Baker (chest), CB Nik Needham (groin), S Steven Parker (groin), CB Ken Webster (ankle). FULL: CB Ken Crawley (shoulder), T Julien Davenport (knee), QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (right shoulder/right forearm), WR Allen Hurns (ankle). JETS: DNP: S Jamal Adams (ankle), CB Maurice Canady (illness/quadricep), T Chuma Edoga (knee), S Matthias Farley (ankle/rib), TE Ryan Griffin (illness), CB Arthur Maulet (calf), DT Steve McLendon (knee/hip), CB Brian Poole (concussion), LB Paul Worrilow (quadricep). LIMITED: DE Henry Anderson (shoulder), T Kelvin Beachum (ankles), G Alex Lewis (elbow), WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring). FULL: WR Jamison Crowder (knee), QB Sam Darnold (knee/left thumb), QB David Fales (right elbow).

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — STEELERS: DNP: LB Mark Barron (not injury related), TE Vance McDonald (not injury related), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee). LIMITED: RB James Conner (shoulder), WR Diontae Johnson (illness). CARDINALS: DNP: DE Jonathan Bullard (hamstring), WR Larry Fitzgerald (not injury related), DT Corey Peters (not injury related), G J.R. Sweezy (illness). LIMITED: S Jalen Thompson (concussion). FULL: G Lamont Gaillard (thumb).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — 49ERS: DNP: WR Dante Pettis (knee), S Jaquiski Tartt (ribs), DT Jullian Taylor (elbow). LIMITED: DE Dee Ford (quadricep/hamstring), DT D.J. Jones (ankle), TE George Kittle (knee/ankle), CB Richard Sherman (knee), T Joe Staley (finger). FULL: RB Matt Breida (ankle), WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder), WR Emmanuel Sanders (ribs). SAINTS: DNP: LB Kiko Alonso (thigh), LB A.J. Klein (knee), G Andrus Peat (forearm). LIMITED: T Terron Armstead (ankle), RB Zach Line (knee).

TENNESSEE TITANS at OAKLAND RAIDERS — TITANS: DNP: LB Daren Bates (shoulder), WR Corey Davis (not injury related), RB Derrick Henry (hamstring), WR Adam Humphries (ankle), CB Adoree’ Jackson (foot), CB LeShaun Sims (ankle). LIMITED: C Ben Jones (thumb). FULL: WR Tajae Sharpe (hamstring). RAIDERS: Practice not complete.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — REDSKINS: DNP: WR Trey Quinn (concussion), WR Paul Richardson (hamstring). LIMITED: LB Ryan Anderson (shoulder), T Morgan Moses (back), G Brandon Scherff (shoulder), LB Montez Sweat (quadricep). FULL: LB Cole Holcomb (thumb), LB Ryan Kerrigan (concussion), S Montae Nicholson (ankle), RB Adrian Peterson (toe), RB Chris Thompson (toe). PACKERS: DNP: TE Jimmy Graham (calf/wrist), WR Ryan Grant (illness), CB Tramon Williams (not injury related). LIMITED: T Bryan Bulaga (knee), CB Kevin King (shoulder), TE Marcedes Lewis (not injury related). FULL: WR Davante Adams (toe), CB Tony Brown (heel), DT Tyler Lancaster (neck/knee), LB Blake Martinez (hand), S Will Redmond (foot).

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — SEAHAWKS: Practice not complete. RAMS: DNP: TE Gerald Everett (knee), T Andrew Whitworth (not injury related). LIMITED: T Rob Havenstein (knee), CB Darious Williams (ankle).

