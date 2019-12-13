Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NFL Injury Report

December 13, 2019 5:53 pm
 
4 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league:

Sunday

ATLANTA FALCONS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — FALCONS: OUT: DE Allen Bailey (not injury related), G James Carpenter (concussion), T Ty Sambrailo (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: CB Isaiah Oliver (shoulder). 49ERS: OUT: DE Dee Ford (quadricep, hamstring), DT D.J. Jones (ankle), CB Richard Sherman (hamstring), S Jaquiski Tartt (ribs), DT Jullian Taylor (elbow), CB K’Waun Williams (concussion).

CHICAGO BEARS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — BEARS: OUT: TE Ben Braunecker (concussion), WR Taylor Gabriel (concussion), T Bobby Massie (ankle), LB Danny Trevathan (elbow). QUESTIONABLE: DT Roy Robertson-Harris (foot), WR Javon Wims (knee). PACKERS: QUESTIONABLE: TE Jimmy Graham (wrist, groin), CB Kevin King (shoulder).

CLEVELAND BROWNS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — BROWNS: OUT: S Eric Murray (knee), DE Olivier Vernon (knee). QUESTIONABLE: T Christopher Hubbard (knee), C J.C. Tretter (knee). CARDINALS: QUESTIONABLE: WR Andy Isabella (shoulder), CB Kevin Peterson (shoulder), G Justin Pugh (back), LB Joe Walker (ribs).

Advertisement

DENVER BRONCOS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — BRONCOS: OUT: DE Adam Gotsis (knee), T Ja’Wuan James (knee), G Ronald Leary (concussion), DE DeMarcus Walker (ankle), WR Juwann Winfree (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: TE Noah Fant (hip, foot), DE Dre’Mont Jones (ankle), LB Joseph Jones (back). CHIEFS: OUT: CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder), CB Rashad Fenton (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: DE Frank Clark (illness, shoulder), RB Damien Williams (rib, illness).

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn about federal IT success stories in 2019 during this free webinar.

HOUSTON TEXANS at TENNESSEE TITANS — TEXANS: QUESTIONABLE: WR Will Fuller (hamstring), RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring), LB Brennan Scarlett (achilles, shoulder). TITANS: OUT: LB Daren Bates (shoulder), WR Adam Humphries (ankle), CB Adoree’ Jackson (foot). QUESTIONABLE: RB Derrick Henry (hamstring), S Kenny Vaccaro (concussion).

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at OAKLAND RAIDERS — JAGUARS: OUT: WR D.J. Chark (ankle). RAIDERS: OUT: WR Hunter Renfrow (rib). QUESTIONABLE: WR Marcell Ateman (ribs), T Trenton Brown (pectoral), S Erik Harris (hamstring), RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder), LB Marquel Lee (toe), LB Kyle Wilber (ankle), CB Daryl Worley (neck).

LOS ANGELES RAMS at DALLAS COWBOYS — RAMS: OUT: TE Gerald Everett (knee). DOUBTFUL: T Rob Havenstein (knee). COWBOYS: OUT: LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck). QUESTIONABLE: WR Ventell Bryant (knee), LB Sean Lee (pectoral, thigh).

MIAMI DOLPHINS at NEW YORK GIANTS — DOLPHINS: OUT: DT Gerald Willis (hip). DOUBTFUL: RB Chandler Cox (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: WR DeVante Parker (concussion), WR Albert Wilson (concussion). GIANTS: OUT: TE Rhett Ellison (concussion), TE Evan Engram (foot), QB Daniel Jones (ankle), G Kevin Zeitler (ankle, wrist).

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — VIKINGS: OUT: S Jayron Kearse (toe), RB Alexander Mattison (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: WR Olabisi Johnson (quadricep), CB Xavier Rhodes (ankle). CHARGERS: QUESTIONABLE: LB Uchenna Nwosu (ankle).

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — PATRIOTS: QUESTIONABLE: LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (knee), DT Byron Cowart (concussion), WR Julian Edelman (knee, shoulder), C Ted Karras (knee), CB Jason McCourty (groin), WR Mohamed Sanu (ankle), DT Danny Shelton (shoulder). BENGALS: OUT: WR A.J. Green (ankle), DT Renell Wren (hip). QUESTIONABLE: CB Darqueze Dennard (illness).

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at WASHINGTON REDSKINS — EAGLES: OUT: T Lane Johnson (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: WR Nelson Agholor (knee), DE Derek Barnett (ankle), CB Ronald Darby (hip flexor), RB Jordan Howard (shoulder). REDSKINS: OUT: WR Trey Quinn (concussion), WR Paul Richardson (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: CB Quinton Dunbar (hamstring), CB Fabian Moreau (hamstring), S Montae Nicholson (ankle), CB Josh Norman (illness), G Brandon Scherff (elbow, shoulder).

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — SEAHAWKS: OUT: LB Mychal Kendricks (hamstring), RB Rashaad Penny (knee). QUESTIONABLE: DE Ezekiel Ansah (neck), DE Jadeveon Clowney (illness, core), CB Shaquill Griffin (hamstring), TE Luke Willson (hamstring). PANTHERS: OUT: LB Marquis Haynes (knee), T Greg Little (ankle), TE Greg Olsen (concussion). DOUBTFUL: T Garrett McGhin (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: LB Mario Addison (chest).

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at DETROIT LIONS — BUCCANEERS: OUT: DT Beau Allen (ankle), WR Mike Evans (hamstring), LB Anthony Nelson (hamstring). DOUBTFUL: T Donovan Smith (ankle, knee). QUESTIONABLE: G Alex Cappa (elbow), QB Jameis Winston (right thumb, knee). LIONS: OUT: G Joe Dahl (back, knee), LB Jarrad Davis (ankle, knee), DT A’Shawn Robinson (shoulder), QB Matthew Stafford (hip, back), T Rick Wagner (knee). QUESTIONABLE: DT John Atkins (illness), LB Christian Jones (shoulder), RB Bo Scarbrough (ribs).

BUFFALO BILLS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — BILLS: OUT: T Ty Nsekhe (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: G Jon Feliciano (illness), DT Corey Liuget (knee). STEELERS: OUT: TE Vance McDonald (concussion), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee). QUESTIONABLE: RB James Conner (shoulder).

Monday

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — COLTS: DNP: T Le’Raven Clark (not injury related), CB Kenny Moore (ankle). LIMITED: CB Pierre Desir (groin), WR T.Y. Hilton (calf). SAINTS: DNP: LB Kiko Alonso (quadricep), S Vonn Bell (knee), G Andrus Peat (forearm), CB Patrick Robinson (calf). LIMITED: T Terron Armstead (ankle), C Will Clapp (elbow), DE Cameron Jordan (abdomen), LB A.J. Klein (knee), RB Zach Line (knee). FULL: QB Drew Brees (right elbow), TE Jared Cook (concussion).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DLA Distribution HQ ugly sweater contest

Today in History

2003: US soldiers capture Saddam Hussein