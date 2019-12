NFL Injury Report

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league:

Saturday

HOUSTON TEXANS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — TEXANS: OUT: LB Jacob Martin (knee), LB Benardrick McKinney (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: S Jahleel Addae (Achilles), WR Will Fuller (hamstring), RB Carlos Hyde (ankle/not injury related), RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring), LB Brennan Scarlett (Achilles/shoulder). BUCCANEERS: OUT: DT Beau Allen (ankle), WR Chris Godwin (hamstring), TE Tanner Hudson (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: OT Donovan Smith (ankle/knee), C Ryan Jensen (elbow), QB Jameis Winston (right thumb/knee), CB Carlton Davis (ankle).

BUFFALO at NEW ENGLAND — BILLS: OUT: OT Ty Nsekhe (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: DT Corey Liuget (knee). PATRIOTS: OUT: CB Jonathan Jones (groin). QUESTIONABLE: LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (knee), WR Julian Edelman (knee/shoulder), CB Jason McCourty (groin), LB Jamie Collins (shoulder).

LOS ANGELES RAMS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — RAMS: OUT: CB Troy Hill (thumb). QUESTIONABLE: K Greg Zuerlein (right quad). 49ERS: OUT: DL (quadricep, hamstring), S Jaquiski Tartt (ribs), DT Jullian Taylor (elbow). QUESTIONABLE: OL Mike Pearson (neck).

Sunday

BALTIMORE RAVENS at CLEVELAND BROWNS — RAVENS: QUESTIONABLE: LB Chris Board (concussion), T Ronnie Stanley (concussion). BROWNS: QUESTIONABLE: RB Dontrell Hilliard (neck), T Kendall Lamm (knee), S Eric Murray (knee), DT Sheldon Richardson (back), C J.C. Tretter (knee), DE Olivier Vernon (knee).

CAROLINA PANTHERS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — PANTHERS: OUT: LB Marquis Haynes (knee), T Garrett McGhin (ankle), LB Shaq Thompson (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: DT Vernon Butler (illness), WR Curtis Samuel (knee). COLTS: OUT: DT Denico Autry (concussion), CB Kenny Moore (ankle), CB Quincy Wilson (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: S Malik Hooker (hand).

CINCINNATI BENGALS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — BENGALS: OUT: WR A.J. Green (ankle), G John Miller (concussion). DOLPHINS: QUESTIONABLE: C Evan Boehm (ankle), DE Taco Charlton (ankle), RB Chandler Cox (shoulder), K Jason Sanders (illness), DT Zach Sieler (ankle).

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at ATLANTA FALCONS — JAGUARS: QUESTIONABLE: WR D.J. Chark (ankle). FALCONS: OUT: G James Carpenter (concussion).

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at TENNESSEE TITANS — SAINTS: OUT: LB Kiko Alonso (quadricep), S Vonn Bell (knee), G Larry Warford (knee). QUESTIONABLE:SS Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (concussion), G Andrus Peat (forearm), CB Patrick Robinson (calf). TITANS: OUT: WR Adam Humphries (ankle), CB Adoree’ Jackson (foot). QUESTIONABLE: DT Jeffery Simmons (knee).

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at NEW YORK JETS — STEELERS: No injuries reported. JETS: DOUBTFUL: G Tom Compton (calf), WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring, knee). QUESTIONABLE: S Jamal Adams (ankle), DE Henry Anderson (shoulder), WR Robby Anderson (illness), T Kelvin Beachum (ankles), CB Arthur Maulet (calf), DT Steve McLendon (knee, hip), CB Brian Poole (concussion, ankle), RB Bilal Powell (ankle), DT Quinnen Williams (neck).

NEW YORK GIANTS at WASHINGTON REDSKINS — GIANTS: OUT: TE Rhett Ellison (concussion). REDSKINS: OUT: CB Quinton Dunbar (hamstring). DOUBTFUL: CB Fabian Moreau (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: S Landon Collins (achilles).

OAKLAND RAIDERS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — RAIDERS: OUT: G Richie Incognito (ankle), RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder), LB Marquel Lee (toe). CHARGERS: DOUBTFUL: T Russell Okung (groin). QUESTIONABLE: RB Justin Jackson (hamstring).

DALLAS COWBOYS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — COWBOYS: OUT: LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck). QUESTIONABLE: CB C.J. Goodwin (thumb), WR Devin Smith (knee), LB Joe Thomas (knee). EAGLES: OUT: T Lane Johnson (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: WR Nelson Agholor (knee), DE Derek Barnett (ankle), RB Jordan Howard (shoulder), CB Avonte Maddox (knee).

DETROIT LIONS at DENVER BRONCOS — LIONS: OUT: LB Christian Jones (shoulder), DT A’Shawn Robinson (shoulder), T Rick Wagner (knee). QUESTIONABLE: LB Devon Kennard (hamstring), RB Bo Scarbrough (ribs). BRONCOS: OUT: DE Adam Gotsis (knee), T Ja’Wuan James (knee), G Ronald Leary (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: TE Noah Fant (shoulder, illness), DE Dre’Mont Jones (ankle), DT Kyle Peko (illness), G Dalton Risner (illness), DE DeMarcus Walker (ankle).

ARIZONA CARDINALS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — CARDINALS: QUESTIONABLE: WR Christian Kirk (ankle), G Justin Pugh (back), DT Caraun Reid (knee). SEAHAWKS: DOUBTFUL: DE Jadeveon Clowney (core), S Quandre Diggs (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: T Duane Brown (knee, biceps), CB Shaquill Griffin (hamstring), LB Mychal Kendricks (hamstring).

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at CHICAGO BEARS — CHIEFS: OUT: CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder), G Andrew Wylie (illness, ankle, shoulder). BEARS: OUT: WR Taylor Gabriel (concussion), T Bobby Massie (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: CB Prince Amukamara (hamstring), DT Akiem Hicks (elbow).

Monday

GREEN BAY PACKERS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — PACKERS: DNP: TE Marcedes Lewis (not injury related). LIMITED: T Bryan Bulaga (not injury related), TE Jimmy Graham (wrist, groin), DE Dean Lowry (ankle), LB Blake Martinez (hand, calf), T Yosuah Nijman (elbow), CB Tramon Williams (not injury related). FULL: CB Kevin King (shoulder), T Alex Light (illness). VIKINGS: DNP: Friday RB Dalvin Cook (chest), RB Alexander Mattison (ankle). FULL: DT Linval Joseph (knee), S Jayron Kearse (toe), CB Xavier Rhodes (ankle), DT Shamar Stephen (knee).

