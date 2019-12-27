NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league:

Sunday

ATLANTA FALCONS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — FALCONS: OUT: G Jamon Brown (illness), DE Adrian Clayborn (knee), WR Brandon Powell (wrist). BUCCANEERS: OUT: DT Beau Allen (ankle), WR Chris Godwin (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: T Donovan Smith (ankle, knee), QB Jameis Winston (right thumb, knee).

CHICAGO BEARS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — BEARS: OUT: WR Taylor Gabriel (concussion), DT Eddie Goldman (concussion), DT Akiem Hicks (elbow). DOUBTFUL: T Rashaad Coward (knee), T Bobby Massie (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: CB Prince Amukamara (hamstring). VIKINGS: OUT: RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder), LB Eric Kendricks (quadricep). QUESTIONABLE: CB Mackensie Alexander (knee), S Jayron Kearse (foot), RB Alexander Mattison (ankle).

CLEVELAND BROWNS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — BROWNS: QUESTIONABLE: WR Odell Beckham (groin, illness), TE Pharaoh Brown (illness), T Kendall Lamm (knee), DT Sheldon Richardson (back), TE Ricky Seals-Jones (illness), C J.C. Tretter (knee), DE Olivier Vernon (knee). BENGALS: OUT: CB William Jackson (shoulder). DOUBTFUL: WR Stanley Morgan (concussion).

GREEN BAY PACKERS at DETROIT LIONS — PACKERS: DOUBTFUL: S Will Redmond (hamstring), RB Dan Vitale (knee), RB Jamaal Williams (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: WR Jake Kumerow (illness). LIONS: OUT: DT A’Shawn Robinson (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: LB Devon Kennard (shoulder), LB Steve Longa (quadricep), K Matt Prater (illness), T Rick Wagner (knee), S Tavon Wilson (hamstring).

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — CHARGERS: OUT: T Russell Okung (groin). CHIEFS: OUT: CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder, not injury related). QUESTIONABLE: T Cameron Erving (illness), DT Xavier Williams (ankle), G Andrew Wylie (ankle).

MIAMI DOLPHINS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — DOLPHINS: OUT: CB Jomal Wiltz (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: LB Vince Biegel (elbow), DE Taco Charlton (ankle), WR Allen Hurns (ankle, neck), DT Zach Sieler (ankle, thumb), DE Christian Wilkins (ankle). PATRIOTS: QUESTIONABLE: LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (knee), S Terrence Brooks (groin), LB Shilique Calhoun (illness), T Marcus Cannon (ankle), LB Jamie Collins (shoulder), WR Julian Edelman (knee, shoulder), CB Jonathan Jones (groin), CB Jason McCourty (groin).

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — SAINTS: OUT: CB Eli Apple (ankle), S Vonn Bell (knee), S Marcus Williams (groin). QUESTIONABLE: RB Zach Line (knee). PANTHERS: OUT: WR D.J. Moore (concussion), LB Shaq Thompson (foot, shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: CB Corn Elder (illness), LB Marquis Haynes (knee).

NEW YORK JETS at BUFFALO BILLS — JETS: OUT: G Tom Compton (calf), G Alex Lewis (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: S Jamal Adams (ankle), DE Henry Anderson (knee, shoulder), WR Robby Anderson (calf), T Kelvin Beachum (back, ankles), RB Kenneth Dixon (illness), DT Steve McLendon (knee, hip), CB Brian Poole (ankle), WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring, knee). BILLS: OUT: DE Shaq Lawson (hamstring), WR Andre Roberts (foot). QUESTIONABLE: T Ty Nsekhe (ankle).

OAKLAND RAIDERS at DENVER BRONCOS — RAIDERS: DOUBTFUL: G Richie Incognito (ankle), RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder, illness). BRONCOS: OUT: T Ja’Wuan James (knee), G Ronald Leary (concussion), T Elijah Wilkinson (ankle).

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at NEW YORK GIANTS — EAGLES: OUT: WR Nelson Agholor (knee), TE Zach Ertz (ribs, back). QUESTIONABLE: T Lane Johnson (ankle), CB Jalen Mills (ankle). GIANTS: OUT: TE Rhett Ellison (concussion), T Mike Remmers (concussion), TE Scott Simonson (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: CB Corey Ballentine (back), CB Sam Beal (shoulder), LB Alec Ogletree (back).

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — STEELERS: OUT: RB James Conner (quadricep), C Maurkice Pouncey (knee). RAVENS: OUT: RB Mark Ingram (calf). QUESTIONABLE: TE Mark Andrews (ankle), WR Marquise Brown (illness), CB Marcus Peters (chest), CB Jimmy Smith (groin), S Earl Thomas (knee, hand).

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — COLTS: OUT: RB Jordan Wilkins (ankle), CB Quincy Wilson (shoulder). DOUBTFUL: DT Denico Autry (concussion), S Khari Willis (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: CB Kenny Moore (ankle), DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (groin), G Quenton Nelson (concussion). JAGUARS: OUT: WR Michael Walker (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: LB Dakota Allen (hamstring), CB A.J. Bouye (wrist), RB Leonard Fournette (neck), QB Gardner Minshew (right shoulder), TE Nick O’Leary (shoulder), WR Dede Westbrook (neck, shoulder).

ARIZONA CARDINALS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — CARDINALS: OUT: TE Darrell Daniels (biceps). QUESTIONABLE: TE Charles Clay (calf), QB Kyler Murray (hamstring). RAMS: OUT: RB Darrell Henderson (ankle), CB Jalen Ramsey (knee). DOUBTFUL: CB Troy Hill (thumb).

TENNESSEE TITANS at HOUSTON TEXANS — TITANS: OUT: WR Adam Humphries (ankle), CB Adoree’ Jackson (foot), WR Kalif Raymond (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: WR Cody Hollister (ankle). TEXANS: OUT: WR Will Fuller (groin). QUESTIONABLE: S Jahleel Addae (achilles), WR DeAndre Hopkins (illness), LB Jacob Martin (knee), CB Bradley Roby (hamstring), WR Kenny Stills (knee), T Laremy Tunsil (ankle), QB Deshaun Watson (back).

WASHINGTON REDSKINS at DALLAS COWBOYS — REDSKINS: OUT: S Landon Collins (shoulder), QB Dwayne Haskins (ankle), WR Terry McLaurin (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: S Troy Apke (knee), T Morgan Moses (knee), CB Josh Norman (illness). COWBOYS: OUT: LB Joe Thomas (knee) QUESTIONABLE: CB Byron Jones (ankle), T Tyron Smith (back), DT Antwaun Woods (hip, ankle).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — 49ERS: OUT: DE Dee Ford (quadricep, hamstring), DT Jullian Taylor (elbow, knee). DOUBTFUL: S Jaquiski Tartt (ribs). QUESTIONABLE: G Mike Person (neck). SEAHAWKS: OUT: T Duane Brown (knee, biceps), WR Malik Turner (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: S Quandre Diggs (ankle), C Ethan Pocic (core).

