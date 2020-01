By The Associated Press

All Times EST Wild-card Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 4

Buffalo at Houston, 4:35 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Tennessee at New England, 8:15 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, Jan. 5

Minnesota at New Orleans, 1:05 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle at Philadelphia, 4:40 p.m. (NBC)

