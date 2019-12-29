NFL Playoff Glance

|All Times EST
|Wild-card Playoffs
|Saturday, Jan. 4
Buffalo at Houston, 4:35 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)
Tennessee at New England, 8:15 p.m. (CBS)
Minnesota at New Orleans, 1:05 p.m. (FOX)
Seattle at Philadelphia, 4:40 p.m. (NBC)
|Divisional Playoffs
|Saturday, Jan. 11
TBD at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m. (NBC)
TBD at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m (CBS)
TBD at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
TBD at Green Bay, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)
|Conference Championships
|Sunday, Jan. 19
AFC, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
NFC, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)
|Pro Bowl
|Sunday, Jan. 26
|At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
|Super Bowl
|Sunday, Feb. 2
|At Miami Gardens, Fla.
AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)
