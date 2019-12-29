NFL Playoff Glance

All Times EST Wild-card Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 4

Buffalo at Houston, 4:35 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Tennessee at New England, 8:15 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, Jan. 5

Minnesota at New Orleans, 1:05 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle at Philadelphia, 4:40 p.m. (NBC)

Divisional Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 11

TBD at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m. (NBC)

TBD at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m (CBS)

Sunday, Jan. 12

TBD at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

TBD at Green Bay, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)

Conference Championships Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)

Pro Bowl Sunday, Jan. 26 At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 2 At Miami Gardens, Fla.

AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)

