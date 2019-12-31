Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NFL Playoff Glance

December 31, 2019 6:07 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 4

Buffalo at Houston, 4:35 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

Tennessee at New England, 8:15 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, Jan. 5

Minnesota at New Orleans, 1:05 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle at Philadelphia, 4:40 p.m. (NBC)

Advertisement
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 11

Philadelphia, Seattle or Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m. (NBC)

Houston, Buffalo or Tennessee at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m (CBS)

Sunday, Jan. 12

New England, Houston or Buffalo at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans, Philadelphia or Seattle at Green Bay, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)

Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)

Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 26
At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.

AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1947: House Chamber televised live for first time