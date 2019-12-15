Listen Live Sports

NFL Playoff Scenarios

December 15, 2019 10:03 am
 
Week 15
AFC

CLINCHED: Baltimore, AFC North; Kansas City, AFC West

Baltimore (beat N.Y. Jets 42-21, Thursday)

Clinches first-round bye with:

— New England loss, OR

— Kansas City loss or tie

Clinches homefield advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

— New England loss and Kansas City loss or tie

Buffalo (at Pittsburgh, Sunday)

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Win

New England (at Cincinnati, Sunday)

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Win or tie

NFC

CLINCHED: New Orleans, NFC South

Green Bay (vs. Chicago, Sunday)

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Win and L.A. Rams loss or tie, OR

— Tie and L.A. Rams loss

San Francisco (vs. Atlanta, Sunday)

Clinches playoff berth with:

— San Francisco win or tie, OR

— L.A. Rams loss or tie, OR

— Minnesota loss and Green Bay loss

Seattle (at Carolina, Sunday)

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Seattle win and L.A. Rams loss or tie, OR

— Seattle win and Minnesota loss, OR

— Seattle win and Green Bay loss and Minnesota tie, OR

— Seattle tie and L.A. Rams loss

