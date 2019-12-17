NFL Playoff Scenarios

Week 16 AFC

CLINCHED: Baltimore – AFC North division; Kansas – AFC West division; Buffalo and New England – playoff berths.

BALTIMORE (at Cleveland, Sunday)

Clinches a first-round bye with:

— A win or tie, OR

— Kansas City loss or tie, OR

— New England loss.

Clinches homefield advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

— A win, OR

— A tie and New England loss or tie, OR

— Kansas City loss or tie and New England loss.

NEW ENGLAND (vs. Buffalo, Saturday)

Clinches AFC East division with:

— A win or tie.

Clinches a first-round bye with:

— A win and Kansas City loss or tie OR

— A tie and Kansas City loss.

HOUSTON (at Tampa Bay, Saturday)

Clinches AFC South division with:

— A win OR

— A tie and Tennessee tie OR

— Tennessee loss.

Clinches a playoff berth with:

— A tie and Pittsburgh tie OR

— Pittsburgh loss.

___

NFC

CLINCHED: New Orleans – NFC South division; Green Bay, San Francisco and Seattle – playoff berths.

GREEN BAY (at Minnesota, Monday)

Clinches NFC North division with:

— A win or tie.

DALLAS (at Philadelphia, Sunday)

Clinches NFC East division with:

— A win.

MINNESOTA (vs. Green Bay, Monday)

Clinches a playoff berth with:

— A win or tie OR

— L.A. Rams loss or tie.

