Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NFL Playoff Scenarios

December 17, 2019 2:22 pm
 
1 min read
      
Week 16
AFC

CLINCHED: Baltimore – AFC North division; Kansas – AFC West division; Buffalo and New England – playoff berths.

BALTIMORE (at Cleveland, Sunday)

Clinches a first-round bye with:

— A win or tie, OR

— Kansas City loss or tie, OR

Advertisement

— New England loss.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

Clinches homefield advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

— A win, OR

— A tie and New England loss or tie, OR

— Kansas City loss or tie and New England loss.

NEW ENGLAND (vs. Buffalo, Saturday)

Clinches AFC East division with:

— A win or tie.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Clinches a first-round bye with:

— A win and Kansas City loss or tie OR

— A tie and Kansas City loss.

HOUSTON (at Tampa Bay, Saturday)

Clinches AFC South division with:

— A win OR

— A tie and Tennessee tie OR

— Tennessee loss.

Clinches a playoff berth with:

— A tie and Pittsburgh tie OR

— Pittsburgh loss.

___

NFC

CLINCHED: New Orleans – NFC South division; Green Bay, San Francisco and Seattle – playoff berths.

GREEN BAY (at Minnesota, Monday)

Clinches NFC North division with:

— A win or tie.

DALLAS (at Philadelphia, Sunday)

Clinches NFC East division with:

— A win.

MINNESOTA (vs. Green Bay, Monday)

Clinches a playoff berth with:

— A win or tie OR

— L.A. Rams loss or tie.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|19 Health Resources and Services...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First military purpose-built helicopter gunship on display

Today in History

1998: President Clinton impeached