NFL Playoff Scenarios

CLINCHED: Baltimore – AFC North division; Kansas – AFC West division; Buffalo and New England – playoff berths.
|BALTIMORE (at Cleveland, Sunday)
Clinches a first-round bye with:
— A win or tie, OR
— Kansas City loss or tie, OR
— New England loss.
Clinches homefield advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:
— A win, OR
— A tie and New England loss or tie, OR
— Kansas City loss or tie and New England loss.
|NEW ENGLAND (vs. Buffalo, Saturday)
Clinches AFC East division with:
— A win or tie.
Clinches a first-round bye with:
— A win and Kansas City loss or tie OR
— A tie and Kansas City loss.
|HOUSTON (at Tampa Bay, Saturday)
Clinches AFC South division with:
— A win OR
— A tie and Tennessee tie OR
— Tennessee loss.
Clinches a playoff berth with:
— A tie and Pittsburgh tie OR
— Pittsburgh loss.
___
CLINCHED: New Orleans – NFC South division; Green Bay, San Francisco and Seattle – playoff berths.
|GREEN BAY (at Minnesota, Monday)
Clinches NFC North division with:
— A win or tie.
|DALLAS (at Philadelphia, Sunday)
Clinches NFC East division with:
— A win.
|MINNESOTA (vs. Green Bay, Monday)
Clinches a playoff berth with:
— A win or tie OR
— L.A. Rams loss or tie.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.