NFL Playoff Scenarios

CLINCHED: Baltimore – AFC North; Kansas – AFC West; Buffalo and New England – playoff berths
|BALTIMORE (at Cleveland, Sunday)
Clinches first-round bye with:
— Win or tie, OR
— Kansas City loss or tie, OR
— New England loss
Clinches homefield advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:
— Win, OR
— Tie and New England loss or tie, OR
— Kansas City loss or tie and New England loss
|NEW ENGLAND (vs. Buffalo, Saturday)
Clinches AFC East with:
— Win or tie
Clinches first-round bye with:
— Win and Kansas City loss or tie, OR
— Tie and Kansas City loss
|HOUSTON (at Tampa Bay, Saturday)
Clinches AFC South with:
— Win, OR
— Tie and Tennessee tie, OR
— Tennessee loss
Clinches playoff berth with:
— Tie and Pittsburgh tie, OR
— Pittsburgh loss
CLINCHED: New Orleans – NFC South; Green Bay, San Francisco and Seattle – playoff berths
|GREEN BAY (at Minnesota, Monday)
Clinches NFC North with:
— Win or tie
|DALLAS (at Philadelphia, Sunday)
Clinches NFC East with:
— Win
|MINNESOTA (vs. Green Bay, Monday)
Clinches playoff berth with:
— Win or tie, OR
— L.A. Rams loss or tie
