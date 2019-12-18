NFL Playoff Scenarios

Week 16 AFC

CLINCHED: Baltimore – AFC North; Kansas – AFC West; Buffalo and New England – playoff berths

BALTIMORE (at Cleveland, Sunday)

Clinches first-round bye with:

— Win or tie, OR

— Kansas City loss or tie, OR

— New England loss

Clinches homefield advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

— Win, OR

— Tie and New England loss or tie, OR

— Kansas City loss or tie and New England loss

NEW ENGLAND (vs. Buffalo, Saturday)

Clinches AFC East with:

— Win or tie

Clinches first-round bye with:

— Win and Kansas City loss or tie, OR

— Tie and Kansas City loss

HOUSTON (at Tampa Bay, Saturday)

Clinches AFC South with:

— Win, OR

— Tie and Tennessee tie, OR

— Tennessee loss

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Tie and Pittsburgh tie, OR

— Pittsburgh loss

NFC

CLINCHED: New Orleans – NFC South; Green Bay, San Francisco and Seattle – playoff berths

GREEN BAY (at Minnesota, Monday)

Clinches NFC North with:

— Win or tie

DALLAS (at Philadelphia, Sunday)

Clinches NFC East with:

— Win

MINNESOTA (vs. Green Bay, Monday)

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Win or tie, OR

— L.A. Rams loss or tie

