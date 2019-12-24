Listen Live Sports

NFL Playoff Scenarios

December 24, 2019 1:41 pm
 
Week 17
AFC

CLINCHED: Baltimore, AFC North and homefield advantage throughout AFC playoffs; Houston, AFC South; Kansas City, AFC West; New England, AFC East; Buffalo, playoff berth.

KANSAS CITY (vs. L.A. Chargers)

Clinches first-round bye with:

— Win and New England loss

NEW ENGLAND (vs. Miami)

Clinches first-round bye with:

— Win or tie, OR

— Kansas City loss or tie

OAKLAND (at Denver)

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Win and Pittsburgh loss and Tennessee loss and Indianapolis win and Oakland clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over Pittsburgh

Clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over Pittsburgh if one of the following teams win or tie: Chicago, Detroit, L.A. Chargers or New England

PITTSBURGH (at Baltimore)

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Win and Tennessee loss or tie, OR

— Tie and Tennessee loss, OR

— Tennessee loss and Indianapolis win and Oakland loss or tie, OR

— Tennessee loss and Indianapolis win and Pittsburgh ties Oakland in strength-of-victory tiebreaker

Pittsburgh ties Oakland in strength-of-victory tiebreaker if ALL of the following teams win: Minnesota, Green Bay, Kansas City and Miami

TENNESSEE (at Houston)

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Win, OR

— Tie and Pittsburgh loss or tie, OR

— Pittsburgh loss and Indianapolis loss or tie

NFC

CLINCHED: Green Bay, NFC North; New Orleans, NFC South; Minnesota, playoff berth; San Francisco, playoff berth; Seattle, playoff berth

DALLAS (vs. Washington)

Clinches NFC East with:

— Win and Philadelphia loss

GREEN BAY (at Detroit)

Clinches first-round bye with:

— Win, OR

— New Orleans loss, OR

— Tie and San Francisco loss, OR

— Tie and New Orleans tie

Clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:

— Win and San Francisco loss or tie, OR

— Tie and San Francisco loss and New Orleans loss or tie

NEW, ORLEANS (at Carolina)

Clinches first-round bye with:

— Win and Green Bay loss or tie, OR

— Win and San Francisco loss or tie, OR

— Tîe and Green Bay loss, OR

— Tie and San Francisco loss, OR

— San Francisco loss and Green Bay win or tie

Clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:

— Win and Green Bay loss or tie and San Francisco loss or tie, OR

— Tie and Green Bay loss and San Francisco loss

PHILADELPHIA (at N.Y. Giants)

Clinches NFC East with:

— Win or tie, OR

— Dallas loss or tie

SAN FRANCISCO (at Seattle)

Clinches NFC West with:

— Win or tie

Clinches first-round bye with:

— Win, OR

— Tie and Green Bay loss or tie, OR

— Tie and New Orleans loss or tie

Clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:

— Win, OR

— Tie and Green Bay loss or tie and New Orleans loss or tie

SEATTLE (vs. San Francisco)

Clinches NFC West with:

— Win

Clinches first-round bye with:

— Win and Green Bay loss

Clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:

— Win and Green Bay loss and New Orleans loss

