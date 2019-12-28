NFL Playoff Scenarios

CLINCHED: Baltimore, AFC North and homefield advantage throughout AFC playoffs; New England, AFC East; Houston, AFC South; Kansas City, AFC West; Buffalo, playoff berth.
|KANSAS CITY (vs. L.A. Chargers)
Clinches first-round bye with:
— Win and New England loss
Clinches first-round bye with:
— Win or tie, OR
— Kansas City loss or tie
Clinches playoff berth with:
— Win and Pittsburgh loss and Tennessee loss and Indianapolis win and Oakland clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over Pittsburgh
Clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over Pittsburgh if one of the following teams win or tie: Chicago, Detroit, L.A. Chargers or New England
|PITTSBURGH (at Baltimore)
Clinches playoff berth with:
— Win and Tennessee loss or tie, OR
— Tie and Tennessee loss, OR
— Tennessee loss and Indianapolis win and Oakland loss or tie, OR
— Tennessee loss and Indianapolis win and Pittsburgh ties Oakland in strength-of-victory tiebreaker
Pittsburgh ties Oakland in strength-of-victory tiebreaker if ALL of the following teams win: Minnesota, Green Bay, Kansas City and Miami
Clinches playoff berth with:
— Win, OR
— Tie and Pittsburgh loss or tie, OR
— Pittsburgh loss and Indianapolis loss or tie
CLINCHED: Green Bay, NFC North; New Orleans, NFC South; Minnesota, playoff berth; San Francisco, playoff berth; Seattle, playoff berth
Clinches NFC East with:
— Win and Philadelphia loss
Clinches first-round bye with:
— Win, OR
— New Orleans loss, OR
— Tie and San Francisco loss, OR
— Tie and New Orleans tie
Clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:
— Win and San Francisco loss or tie, OR
— Tie and San Francisco loss and New Orleans loss or tie
|NEW, ORLEANS (at Carolina)
Clinches first-round bye with:
— Win and Green Bay loss or tie, OR
— Win and San Francisco loss or tie, OR
— Tie and Green Bay loss, OR
— Tie and San Francisco loss, OR
— San Francisco loss and Green Bay win or tie
Clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:
— Win and Green Bay loss or tie and San Francisco loss or tie, OR
— Tie and Green Bay loss and San Francisco loss
|PHILADELPHIA (at N.Y. Giants)
Clinches NFC East with:
— Win or tie, OR
— Dallas loss or tie
|SAN FRANCISCO (at Seattle)
Clinches NFC West with:
— Win or tie
Clinches first-round bye with:
— Win, OR
— Tie and Green Bay loss or tie, OR
— Tie and New Orleans loss or tie
Clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:
— Win, OR
— Tie and Green Bay loss or tie and New Orleans loss or tie
|SEATTLE (vs. San Francisco)
Clinches NFC West with:
— Win
Clinches first-round bye with:
— Win and Green Bay loss
Clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:
— Win and Green Bay loss and New Orleans loss
